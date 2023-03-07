On March 6, 2023, the recently announced youngest brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, NewJeans' Hyein, was invited to the brand's show at Paris Fashion Week for her first representative event. The idol rocked the red carpet in her white frilled top that was paired with black formal pants and boots. With her long hair tied up and a brown Louis Vuitton handbag as an accessory, Hyein looked stunning throughout the event.

At just 14 years old, Hyein was seated in the front row for the Louis Vuitton show alongside some of the most globally renowned personalities in the industry. Naturally, she interacted with many singers, actors, and celebrities that fans were excited to learn about. Additionally, fans couldn't stop talking about how elegant NewJeans' Hyein looked and how effortlessly she rocked the red carpet.

Right from when NewJeans' Hyein was spotted at the airport in her all-black Louis Vuitton outfit on her way to Paris, fans were excitedly waiting for her red-carpet look.

Given that it was quite an achievement for Hyein to be invited to Paris Fashion Week at such a young age, fans were inevitably showering the idol with love and support. Proving that inviting her was the perfect choice, Hyein continued to rock all the shots as she walked down the red carpet.

HYEIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

Lee Hyein is the moment, she looks absolutely stunning for the Louis Vuitton fashion week.

HYEIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

if she wasn't an idol, she would be taking over the modeling industry



HYEIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

hyein was born to become the IT girl.

HYEIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

bunnies singing omg and hyein dancing with them, such a wholesome interaction

Many couldn't get over how professional and put-together the idol looked despite the intimidating setting. Since the idol was not accompanied by any of her fellow group members, and it was her first fashion event as a solo participant, she handled it much better than what was expected of her.

As a given for fashion events, Paris Fashion Week in particular, NewJeans' Hyein interacted and engaged in conversations with many celebrities. Some of them include Molly Chiang, Lui Yifei, Thai actress Urassaya, and Elleen Gu. At the event's venue, a huge crowd turned up to witness Hyein's first solo appearance at Paris Fashion Week and the first scheduled as Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador.

Many notable fashion magazines like Vogue, Elle Magazine, and Harper's Bazaar acknowledged her influential presence at the event and covered how the idol looked in her simple yet elegant outfit. Given that Louis Vuitton just released their new collection at the event, fans are excited for Hyein to flaunt clothes from the collection as a participant in their upcoming campaign.

HYEIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

can't imagine how much prettier she must be in real life

Hyein with Molly Chiang at the Louis Vuitton fashion week in Paris

HYEIN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

WOW IM SO PROUD OF HYEIN

In other news, fans are also happy about the news of NewJeans becoming the global brand ambassador for the denim brand, Levi's. The group is set to collaborate with Levi's to commemorate the latter's 150th debut anniversary.

The resulting collection will be an effort to appeal to the Gen Z population, which is a fitting concept for NewJeans' personality. The group also responded to the role they were recently assigned by sharing,

"We're honored and thrilled to be with the brand line Levi's, a global brand that is representatie of the world's most iconic jeans."

As NewJeans' list of ambassadorships grows with their increasing popularity, fans are naturally full of pride and love for their idols. Additionally, they are also looking forward to more events that NewJeans' Hyein will be attending in the future with Louis Vuitton.

