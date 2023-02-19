NewJeans’ Minji and BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for a second consecutive month

NewJeans’ Minji and BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for the second consecutive month.

The Ditto singer held on to her number-one spot with a brand reputation index of 4,866,970. Meanwhile, Jennie maintained her second position with a brand reputation index of 4,485,463, marking a 1.56 percent rise in her score since January.

On the other hand, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon grabbed the third spot with a brand reputation index of 3,825,003. Notably, this marks a 15.17 percent increase in her brand reputation index.

NewJeans’ Haerin and Hanni rounded up the top 5 list by ranking in the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

NewJeans’ Minji earned a whopping 90.65 percent positive reactions in the positivity-negativity analysis

Notably, the high-ranking phrases in NewJeans’ Minji’s keyword analysis include "Billboard," "Seoul ambassador," and "Chanel ambassador," highlighting her recent achievements in being picked as Seoul’s new honorary ambassador and luxury brand Chanel’s brand ambassador.

In January this year, NewJeans also made their debut appearance on Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest album OMG. The Ditto singer’s highest-ranking related terms included “selected,” “graduate,” and “innocent.” These words closely relate to NewJeans members and their exponential growth in a matter of a few months.

The top 10 list for February Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings includes a mix of second, third, and fourth generation K-pop female idols. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo took the sixth spot, aespa’s Karina ranked seventh, Red Velvet’s Joy grabbed the eighth spot, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun settled at the ninth place, and, finally, NewJeans’ Hyein secured the tenth spot.

This is the second consecutive month that NewJeans’ Minji has topped the Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. Previously, the OMG singer ranked first with a brand value index of 4,899,310, which saw a 15 percent increase from her score in December.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranked second with a brand reputation index of 4,416,607, dropping by two percent and losing out on her coveted first spot to rank second.

The rankings are determined through an analysis of social media exposure, communication, consumer index, media awareness, and community coverage for 579 girl group members, using big data collected from January 19 to February 19.

NewJeans’ Minji’s fans celebrate her topping the February Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

NewJeans’ Minji’s fans took to social media to celebrate the news of her topping February Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. This is her second-time ranking first on the Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings.

“Kim Minji Slay” and “Congratulations Minji” were some of the congratulatory tweets dedicated to the Hype Boy singer.

In other news, NewJeans members were selected as honorary ambassadors for Seoul. The Ditto singers also attended the Seoul Public Relations Ambassador Appointment Ceremony and expressed their gratitude and happiness for the honor bestowed on them by stating:

"Seoul is the first place where we were able to meet our Bunnies. It's a real honor to be able to promote Seoul not only to our fans but the citizens of Korea, creating many good memories."

The appointing ceremony was held at Seoul City Hall. NewJeans, alongside a total of teams teams including actor Noh Joo-hyun, singer Lee Suk-hoon, comedian Kim Yong-myung, announcer Oh Sang-jin, and more, was appointed as honorary ambassadors of the capital city of South Korea.

