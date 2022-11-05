Create

Korean TikToker under fire for saying NewJeans’ Minji “excites” him while calling her his ideal type

By Afreen Khan
Modified Nov 05, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Popular TikToker saying NewJeans
Popular TikToker saying NewJeans' Minji "excites" him gets heavily criticized (Images via Instagram/newjeans_official and YouTube/LookingGate)

TikToker Noah (noah_evel), a 26-year-old (Korean age) influencer, came under social media fire after stating that NewJeans' Minji, who is 18 (international age), was his ideal type, and "excited him."

The comment was deemed “inappropriate” since Minji only turned 18 in May 2022.

The TikToker made the comment on October 11, 2022, on an episode of Female K-IDOL Look-Alike Blind Date on the YouTube channel LookingGate. Noah starred in the episode alongside model Park Jong-hyun.

She makes u what twitter.com/niyangis/statu… https://t.co/qmDo0dciFw

Needless to say, the comment didn't sit well with the group's fans, who have been trying to shield the mostly-minor members from inappropriate comments online. The Hype Boy group consists of Minji (18), Hanni (18), Danielle (17), Haerin (16), and Hyein (14).

NewJeans’ fans bash 26-year-old TikToker naming Minji as his ideal type

The latest episode of Look-Alike Blind Date featuring female K-pop idol doppelgangers landed itself in trouble after one of its guests made an inappropriate remark. Tiktok star Noah was bashed on the internet for his “inappropriate” comment towards NewJeans’ Minji.

she’s 18…https://t.co/ieww627VpH twitter.com/niyangis/statu…

When talking about their ideal type of women, Noah first mentioned Kim Se-jeong (Business Proposal) saying that he liked her “different charms.” He was then asked to name his ideal partner based on looks, and in response, he mentioned 18-year-old Minji's name.

The reply might not have received extreme backlash if he had avoided continuing the sentence. He had said:

“Minji of NewJeans? I feel like she’s my ideal type. She makes me excited."
even if minji is 18... it just don't feel right to me that a 26 year old man's ideal type is someone that looks like a middle schooler twitter.com/niyangis/statu…

The use of the word “excited” infuriated not just NewJeans’ fans, but general K-pop fans too. They expressed their anger by stating that it was unsuitable for a 26-year-old to say that an 18-year-old “excited” him. In South Korea, an 18-year-old is considered a minor.

Noah enjoys a massive following of more than 21 million followers on TikTok. The influencer collaborates with other stars, posts dance covers, and creates content to keep the audience engaged. However, his distasteful comments made him the target of extreme criticism.

the youtube channel that made that video that had a guy say that his ideal type is minji from newj despite her still being a minor in korea, has been deleting comments that have pointed out how weird and gross his comments were.
@Lilieecious @niyangis “fanboying” and saying someone is your ideal type and “makes you excited” is an EXTREMELY different thing, especially considering that minji is still considered a minor in korea, and even if she wasn’t, the age gap is very creepy
Not a grown 4ss man saying Minji his ideal type on a show and not that show calling her "innocent beauty" this sucks fr
Stay away from my girls twitter.com/niyangis/statu… https://t.co/S0Fga9ptFv
SHE MAKES YOU WHAT??? twitter.com/niyangis/statu… https://t.co/2yrSdetAy1

Additionally, viewers also noticed how Noah reacted when his selected blind date Jung Semi, a model, turned out to resemble Minji. Jung was featured in the episode as a look-alike of Minji.

Fans have previously raised concerns for NewJeans members

NewJeans members’ age has been a point of debate ever since their debut in July 2022. Fans have often voiced their concerns regarding the many ways a general reception of young members could go wrong.

why are people blaming the girls ????? IT IS NOT THEIR FAULT THAT THIS DUDE IS A COMPLETE CREEP TF ?? twitter.com/niyangis/statu… https://t.co/c5an2nn47O

Fans were also seen trying to educate others who blamed the Hype Boy group members for debuting early. Their comments implied that inappropriate comments regarding them were bound to emerge, which made the fans furious.

but when we said that we shouldn’t support groups and companies debuting such young girls because it’s not safe you guys didn’t want to listen… what if he said this about the 14yo one? I know it’s not their fault that weirdos exist while they want to pursue their dreams but+ twitter.com/niyangis/statu…
Why always victim blame newjeans “those girls had no business debuting” I’m sorry but why should these young girls have to put a hold on their dreams, that they worked hard to reach and debut because of disgusting men?Instead of calling out his behavior, you turn the blame twitter.com/niyangis/statu…
Y’all better learn to call out ppl w/victim blaming bc y’all not focusing on the issue at hand+ twitter.com/niyangis/statu…
I don't know why y'all say that they shouldn't have debuted like it's this girl's fault that this guy is a weirdo. It's good old victim blaming again 🙄 twitter.com/niyangis/statu… https://t.co/bcqm8NFJFC

In another case in August, the Attention group made waves when a supposed middle-aged man was seen attending the girls’ offline fan meet. To win an offline fan meet, one needs to enter a random lucky draw. The higher the number of purchased albums go, the better are the chances for one to win it.

The majority of fans were of the opinion that a middle-aged man should not be purchasing albums plastered with a girl group that has mainly minor members.

ppl are weirded well, completely normal. The sad part of all of this is the trashy people of the fandom who really think that they're middle-age adults that really support NewJeans only for their music... yeah keep lying at yourself xd https://t.co/AKidIj2LfK

Meanwhile, TikToker influencer Noah is yet to address the criticism. There was no official word from the star at the time of writing.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...