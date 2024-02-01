Ice Spice announces her highly anticipated debut album 'Y2K’, dropping this year

Ice Spice pulled up on The Today Show on Tuesday, January 30, to officially announce her debut album Y2K, confirming its release later this year.

When asked about her intention to drop a new project, she said:

"Yes there's gonna be an album, this year. I'm so excited. It's called Y2K."

The rapper claims to have named the album after the year she was born (2000). This statement finally validated what Ice has been teasing since last year when she posted a picture to her Instagram showcasing a new tattoo captioned:

"Y2K! ?/?/24."

(Fun Fact: Y2K is also the infamous name for the internet bug that threatened to revert all calendar systems to 1900 as we switched over to the year 2000.)

Her interview did confirm the existence of an upcoming album, however, an official date for the project is yet to be announced.

This news comes only days after the Bronx rapper released her single titled Think U The Sh*t (Fart), which went viral online for its confusing title and associated visuals. The music video for the song has garnered over 5 Million views on YouTube as of today.

The internet has been overflowing with memes, responses, and criticism for Ice Spice as a result of her new track and the official album announcement.

"I smell Icenicki collab coming": The Internet reacts to Ice Spice announcing Y2K

Many fans and critics of the rapper took to X to showcase their reactions to the Ice announcing Y2K by sharing posts, gifs, and memes on the social media platform.

Several fans highlighted their excitement by tweeting about Y2K officially being announced. One user even appeared to assume Nicki Minaj would make an appearance as a guest feature on the album.

More dedicated fan reactions to Ice Spice's Y2K announcement appeared to flood X's trending page, with theories as to who the new album might feature and more. Check out some of their posts below:

A few users seemed to take light jabs at the rapper's new ginger afro, a look she was sporting on The Today Show.

Critics and fans alike reposted some of their reactions to Ice's new song Think U The Sh*t (Fart), which dropped on January 27.

One user hilariously posted a gif from the show Family Guy, seemingly hinting at the Munch rapper dropping a song in the middle of a very public beef between her close friend Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Highlights from the Ice Spice Discography

Here are some of the biggest songs Ice has released and been featured on, since she blew up in 2022.

Karma by Taylor Swift (Feat. Ice Spice)

Peaked at No. 2 on Billboard top 100 (2023)

Boy's A Liar, Pt. 2 (Feat. PinkPantheress & Ice Spice)

Peaked at No. 3 on Billboard top 100 (2023)

Princess Diana (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Peaked at No. 4 on Billboard top 100 (2023)

Barbie World (Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua)

Peaked at No. 7 on Billboard top 100 (2023)

In Ha Mood

Peaked at No. 58 on Billboard top 100 (2023)

Munch [Feelin' You]

Her breakout hit has over 121 Million streams on Spotify (2022)

Ice Spice (R) seated at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In addition to announcing her new single, Ice is also garnering attention over the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards which will take place on February 4. The rapper has been nominated in four categories: Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Karma with Taylor Swift, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written for Visual Media with Barbie World with Nicki Minaj.