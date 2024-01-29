"She herself twerked on a 13-year old fan": Fans blast Nicki Minaj over alleged Megan Thee Stallion 'Bigfoot' diss track 

The heated feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has escalated, with the former releasing a song titled Bigfoot. Although Nicki claimed that the single is not a “diss track,” many could not help but notice the insults aimed at Megan. As the drama ensues, critics have taken to X to criticize Minaj for her latest release.

On Sunday, January 28, Nicki Minaj released her latest song, Bigfoot, seemingly in response to Megan Thee Stallion’s song Hiss. Alleged disparaging lyrics about Megan in Minaj's song include:

“This little beggin’ wh*re talkin’ ‘bout Megan’s law/ For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw/ If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan’s jaw/ Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score”

Nicki Minaj also allegedly referred to Megan Thee Stallion getting shot by fellow singer Tory Lanez in the song. She sang:

“Bad b***h she like six foot/ I call her big foot/ The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot.”

The Trinidadian rapper also allegedly demanded an apology from Megan for lying about the latter’s late mother, Holly Thomas:

“One flow h*e, but, uh, trust/ If you don't apologize to your mama in 24 hours, s**t gon' get uglier than Ken Barbie”

Although fans alleged that the track was aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, some found the following part of the lyrics ironic:

“Why the f**k is you humping on a minor”

Netizens put Nicki Minaj on blast after the singer ironically sings about minors

Many took to X and Reddit to relentlessly attack Nicki Minaj for singing the aforementioned lyrics, as she had allegedly twerked on a minor in a concert years ago. According to MTV, Minaj made a fan’s dreams come true after giving a minor a lap dance in 2015.

X user @cardistics uploaded a blurred video of the same, and Minaj’s fans were disturbed by the occurrence as they repeatedly kept booing the singer.

Many also found it ironic that Minaj included such lyrics in Bigfoot, as her brother was found guilty of child rape. Jelani Maraj is facing life in prison after sexually assaulting and endangering the welfare of his then-11-year-old stepdaughter.

The lyrics also left many shocked as Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, faced a year of in-home detention after failing to register himself as a s*x offender in the state of California in 2020 after being convicted of attempted r*pe of a then-16-year-old in 1995.

Netizens have since taken to the internet to relentlessly attack Minaj for the track Bigfoot. A few comments on X and Reddit read:

Bigfoot was released after Megan Thee Stallion released the track Hiss on Friday, January 26, which many believed to be about Petty. In the same, Megan Thee Stallion sang about Megan’s Law, which is a federal law that requires law enforcement to release information about registered s*x offenders residing in local communities.

After a heated rant on X, Nicki Minaj released the latest track, Bigfoot. Followers now await for Megan Thee Stallion's response to the song.

