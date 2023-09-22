"He got charged with being too petty": Hilarious Kenneth Petty memes erupt as Nicki Minaj's husband gets house arrest over Offset threat

Rapper Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, was put on house arrest after threatening the American rapper Offset's life. Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ordered Petty to serve up to 120 days inside home grounds on September 20, 2023, as per Page Six.

The convicted s*x offender went outside a hotel on September 16, 2023, and shot a video with his friends. According to the court documents, Petty was “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

Cardi B's husband Offset is the "individual" referred to in the statement. Cardi and Nicki have been on bad terms since 2017. Fans have since started making fun of Petty for trying to threaten the Migos rapper with one person saying:

Kenneth Petty is under house arrest after threatening Offset last week

Petty's wife, rapper Nicki Minaj hosted the VMAs for the second time in her career on September 12, 2023. Among the A-list celebrities who attended the event was Cardi-B, according to The Los Angeles Times. Minaj and Cardi maintained their distance and were civil to each other throughout the show. This was worth mentioning as the two had several incidents of fighting since 2017. While the women were civil, fans noticed that Nicki Minaj's husband seemed to have other plans.

Two days after the Video Music Awards, Kenneth Petty showed up outside a New York City Hotel and went Live on social media, threatening Offset. In the video, Petty and his friends are seen insulting the Clout rapper, urging him to come downstairs and meet them in the streets.

In the viral clip, Kenneth goes on to say:

"Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, p*ssy."

As per the court documents, Kenneth was ordered to 120 days in home detention because he made threatening remarks.

Petty was previously sentenced to three years probation in July 2022 for failing to register as a s*x offender in California. As per E! News, during court, his probation officer said that placing Petty in the Location Monitoring Program would "effectively allow for closer monitoring" of Petty's activities and limit his movements. His lawyer added that this would also "provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community."

Fans of Offset are reacting to the news of Kenneth Petty's house arrest. While some made fun of Petty for being put under house arrest, others joked that his being in prison will help Nicki Minaj not take care of him financially.

Offset, however, was nowhere near the location of Kenneth Petty and his pals, as per Hollywood Life. After learning about the threatening videos, the Bad and Boujee rapper was seen in a video on his Instagram stories, laughing and calling Petty "broke."

It is still unclear what made Petty threaten the Annihilate rapper.

Kenneth Petty's criminal history

Kenneth Petty is a convicted s*x offender with a history of convictions. He was charged with first-degree r*pe of a 16-year-old girl in 1994. The girl had accused him of s*xually assaulting her at knifepoint. He served over four years in prison and was mandated to register as a s*x offender.

The 45-year-old failed to do so in February 2020 after moving from New York to California. Petty was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading not guilty. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Although neither party has mentioned a possible reason for their feud, both Offset and Petty's wives have been at odds for years. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B even resorted to a physical confrontation in 2018 at a Harper's Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week.