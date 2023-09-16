"He too old and previously convicted for this foolery": Kenneth Petty gets savagely trolled for staking out Offset in the streets

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty pulled up near Offset's hotel room on September 15, 2023, after the MTV Music Awards. Minaj took Petty and his friends to the event as she was hosting the award show. After reaching the hotel, one of Petty's friends DMed the former to reportedly instigate him into coming down and meeting Petty and his crew in New York City, according to Media Take Out. However, according to Rap-Up, Offset wasn't in New York where the show was held but in Atlanta, where he was live on Twitch.

As soon as found out about this, they were surprised that Petty would do something like this. They also began making fun of Kenneth for trying to "scare" the Clout rapper with one social media user saying:

According to USA Today, Kenneth Petty is a convicted s*x offender who was sentenced to house arrest in July 2022, for failing to register himself as one. Netizens brought up this fact as well when they reacted to the news of him trying to intimidate Offset.

It is worth noting that following the incident, Offset responded to Nicki Minaj's husband trying to meet and supposedly intimidate him. The rapper went on to call Kenneth and his friends "broke."

Kenneth Petty gets trolled for trying to meet Offset on the streets

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have an ongoing feud with each other for more than five years, according to Cosmopolitan. While Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty, Offset is Cardi's husband.

While the two women do have a feud, they didn't create a scene at the 2023 MTV Music Awards on September 12, 2023. Nicki was hosting the vent while Cardi performed her song Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion. Minaj too performed at the event as she gave an exclusive performance of Pink Friday 2 and sang Last Time I Saw You.

However, Nicki's husband didn't seem too pleased with Offset, Cardi's husband, and decided to confront the latter on the streets of New York. Hip Hop Vibe reported that the Walk It Talk It rapper allegedly sent Kenneth a DM and Kenneth responded to it by taking his friends for a stake out and to confront Offset.

One of Kenneth "Zoo" Petty's pals took to Instagram on September 14, 2023, to taunt Offset and bait him into coming down and meeting the group of four. As per Rap-Up, in the video, Kenneth Petty appears to be saying

“You n*ggas nervous, man. You boys p*ssy for real. You b*tches is nervous. What’s up, man? What’s going on? What y’all trying to do?”

He continued later in the clip while his friends hyped him up:

"We out here to talk, right? Let’s talk, but you know we ain’t talking, though. P*ssy a*s n*gga, I don’t know who y’all think y’all playing with."

The clip quickly went viral and Offset fans were quick to troll Kenneth Petty for his attempt to pull up at the rapper.

Fans brought up Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud while dissing Kenneth Petty while others took jabs at Petty for his s*x offender conviction.

Offset replies to Kenneth and his friends

After Petty's friends went live and mocked Offset on social media, he decided to respond to the commotion. Cardi B's husband was seen on Youtuber Kai Cenat's Twitch stream having dance battles with his friends in Atlanta.

He posted a video to quip about how Kenneth Petty and his group were broke while he was on a jet.

“I am getting off the jet. What these n*ggas talking about? These n*ggas broke. We hopping off jets, b*tch. These n*ggas standing outside,” Offset said.

The Annihilate rapper was laughing in the clip while he joked about Nicki Minaj's husband, as per Complex.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have not responded to their husbands' back-and-forth.