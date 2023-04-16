“That’s a true friend right there”: Offset's tribute to Takeoff leaves fans ecstatic as rapper unveils tattoo honoring late cousin and group member

American rapper Offset won several hearts online after he posted the picture of his latest back tattoo. On April 15, 2023, the 31-year-old personality took to his Instagram handle to share two photos of his back tattoo that featured a picture of his late Migos member, Takeoff.

Captioning the picture, he wrote:

"Love you 4L & after"

The tribute impressed several fans online, who hailed the friendship and kinship of Offset and Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Offset's new tribute tattoo for Takeoff.

Twitteratis react to Offset's new back tattoo for Takeoff as they hail the duo's friendship

After Offset's back tattoo with Takeoff's face went viral, Twitteratis were left in awe of their bond. Several users remembered the deceased rapper and stated that they could not believe he was dead.

Others hailed the rapper for paying a permanent tribute to the former Migos member while celebrating their friendship.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper's new tattoo of Takeoff.

Takeoff was killed in November 2022

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot to death in November 2022 outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The incident happened over a month after he and fellow Migos member Quavo released their joint album, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Since his death, Takeoff has been posthumously honored with a celebration at State Farm Arena, Atlanta. He was also remembered at the Grammy Awards 2023 and has been featured on Quavo's songs Greatness and Without You.

After Takeoff was killed in November, Offset penned an emotional letter on Instagram expressing his disbelief at the whole incident.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

The rapper is not the only personality to get a tattoo in honor of Takeoff. Migos' collaborator Rich the Kid also got a hand tattoo from Florida-based artist Tattoo MF Red.

On the personal front, Offset is married to rapper Cardi B. They share two kids together, Kulture (4) and Wave (14 months).

Poll : 0 votes