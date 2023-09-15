“He really is the third Jackson”: Internet goes wild as Offset recreates Michael Jackson's Thriller meme in the music video for Fan

American rapper Offset is making headlines again after his latest music video for the track Fan showed him paying homage to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Netizens erupted in excitement as Offset recreated some of Jackson's most iconic moments from the Thriller era, such as the famous movie theater scene of Jackson, which became a meme on the internet.

One fan even reacted by saying that Offset is the third Michael Jackson.

The upcoming album, Set It Off, will drop on October 13. The rapper has offered fans a taste of what's to come with the release of the track Fan and its accompanying music video.

In a press release, the rapper expressed his dedication to his solo career, drawing a parallel to Michael Jackson's transition from a successful group to superstardom as a solo artist.

"I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters," he said.

The rapper's tribute to Michael Jackson focuses on the Thriller era, arguably one of Jackson's most iconic phases. In the Fan music video, he recreated moments from songs such as Thriller, Billie Jean, and Smooth Criminal. He even paid homage to Jackson's legendary performance at Motown 25.

Offset fans react to his recreated Micheal Jackson thriller moments and the iconic theatre meme in his music video Fan

Offset fans are excited to witness his homage to Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller moments and famous theatre meme in the music video for Fan. With a recreation featuring Jackson in a movie theater, the video has ignited excitement and anticipation for the upcoming album Set It Off.

X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with reactions from the rapper's fans. While one fan said that she appreciates Offset paying homage to Jackson, another said he is the modern-day Michael Jackson.

The music video also features appearances by Paige Hurd, Kai Cenat, and Fanum, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project.

Moving to 2019, the rapper unveiled his debut solo studio album titled Father of 4. This record marked his second solo album to break into the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album also produced the hit single Clout, featuring his spouse, Cardi B. The album grabbed the rapper a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance. In July 2023, the Fan singer and Cardi B dropped a sequel single named Jealousy, which reached number 55 on the Hot 100.