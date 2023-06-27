Tennis legend Billie Jean King is all set to be the first female athlete to receive the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category. It was announced by their selection committee on their official website on Monday, June, 26.

Billie Jean King took to Twitter to share the news and wrote:

"Thrilled to hear that l've been named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, in the Sports Entertainment category. Such an honor that I am the first woman athlete to receive this distinction.Thank you," she wrote.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing Thrilled to hear that l've been named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, in the Sports Entertainment category.



Such an honor that I am the first woman athlete to receive this distinction.



She also posted a video message, where she shared her excitement at receiving the honor, particularly being a native Southern Californian. She also recalled joining Hollywood actress Holly Hunter who played Billie Jean King in the movie When Billie Beat Bobby at her star reveal.

She also posted a video message, where she shared her excitement at receiving the honor, particularly being a native Southern Californian. She also recalled joining Hollywood actress Holly Hunter who played Billie Jean King in the movie When Billie Beat Bobby at her star reveal.

“I’m so thrilled to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a native of Southern California, it is a dream come true,” King said. “I was fortunate to join Holly Hunter when her star was revealed—and now, it is an honor to join her and all of the other legends in Hollywood.”

The WTA founder will join former football player and actor Carl Weathers as the other honoree in the category.

What Billie Jean King said to inspire business leaders for inclusion in workspaces at Forbes 30/50 Summit

Billie Jean Kings interacts with the media at the 2018 WTA Finals

Billie Jean King was invited as a guest speaker at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of International Women's Day in March 2023.

Another speaker on the illustrious panel, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asked the 12-time Grand Slam champion what message she would like to give to founders and CEOs to bring about equality in the workplace.

As a champion of equal rights for women, particularly in sports, King had some invaluable insights to share. She believed that while anyone can bring about change, people in power can help accelerate it.

"The more powerful you are, the faster you can make things happen," she said. "If you're a CEO yourself or you know other people that are in positions of power, go to them and stress this. You are an influencer, every single person, every single day of your life you're an influencer."

Billie Jean King also stressed the importance of inclusion and added:

"Every human being deserves to be represented. We do not understand inclusion, unless we've been excluded."

