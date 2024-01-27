"Disgusting and embarrassing behaviour": Nicki Minaj likes social media posts making fun of Megan Thee Stallion amid feud, fans appalled

Nicki Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper, and singer, has been in an ongoing feud with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion over the latter's apparent diss track, involving her. Fans soon noticed her liking posts trolling Meg on X.

Megan released her song Hiss on Friday, January 26, 2024. She raps in the first verse that,

"These h*es don’t be mad at Megan / These h*es mad at Megan’s Law."

The lyrics are reportedly a reference to Minaj, who is married to registered s*x offender Kenneth Petty, as per USA Today.

Megan's Law is a federal law that requires registered s*x offenders to provide their personal information to local law enforcement agencies, according to the Legal Information Institute. Petty was sentenced to probation and house arrest for failing to register as a s*x offender in California, as per XXL.

A fan mocks Nicki. (Images via Reddit/@r/Fauxmoi)

After the song came out, Nicki went on Instagram Live to tease a preview of her song. She also liked several tweets from fans on X making fun of Meg's feet, appearance, and more. Netizens seem disappointed with the rapper's reaction to the track.

Nicki Minaj releases teaser allegedly dissing Megan Thee Stallion and likes posts about her on X

Nicki's X account shows her liking posts about Megan. (Images via Reddit/@r/Fauxmoi)

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known professionally as Nicki Minaj has come under fire for liking posts seemingly insulting Megan Thee Stallion. The pair had been on good terms until recently. They even released a song together named Hot Girl Summer on August 2, 2019. However, this Friday Meg released a song called Hiss, and it seems that Nicki was not too pleased with the lyrics.

The song detailed the three-time Grammy Award winner's trials and triumphs throughout the past few years, as per Entertainment Tonight. She faced public scrutiny and trauma after fellow rapper Tory Lanez shot her in July 2020.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting on August 8, 2023. In her previous single, Cobra, Megan Thee Stallion opens up about her mental health struggles and life after the shooting. She rapped,

"I'm sittin' in a dark room thinking, probably why I always end up drinking; (Yes), I'm very depressed."

Megan made an alleged reference on Hiss to Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty. He was put back on house arrest for 120 days in September 2023 after he failed to register as a s*x offender in California, as per XXL. Petty's attorneys Michael Goldstein and Hagop Kuyumjian stated at the time,

"We appreciate and respect the Court’s decision granting the defense request for probation and home confinement."

The Anaconda singer has reportedly clapped back at Meg, with a new teaser. Shortly after Hiss's release, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live to tease a song to her fans. She allegedly rapped about Ms. Stallion saying, "She like 6 foot, I call her big foot," before saying someone "fell off, I said get up on your good foot."

Expand Tweet

The verse is an apparent reference to the 2020 shooting; Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in her feet. She seemingly insulted Megan’s flow and her ability as a rapper in the Instagram Live saying.

"You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and being comfortable in the music."

Nicki Minaj also liked several tweets from users that were aimed at her former collaborator. Netizens were unhappy with the rapper's response and mocked her online.

Some of the reactions are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Megan Thee Stallion responded to Minaj's alleged shade with an Instagram story where she was doubled over with her left hand covering her mouth, seemingly laughing at Minaj's response to Hiss, as per Us Weekly.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.