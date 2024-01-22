Lil Yachty recently released a new single titled Sydney in collaboration with DontKallMeLuxxy. The single, released on January 18, 2024, and currently holding over 84k views on YouTube, contains a sample from Beanie Sigel’s 2005 single, Feel It in the Air.

The sample music features lyrics recorded over it by Yachty, which refer to Megan Thee Stallion and in particular, her shooting by Tory Lanez in 2020. The lyrics read:

"Better watch where you step or get treated like Megan Thee Stallion."

The use of the new lyrics has now sparked speculation among fans that Lil Yachty allegedly threw shade at Megan Thee Stallion, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Lil Yachty's Megan Thee Stallion reference

Netizens were quick to react to Lil Yachty's Megan Thee Stallion reference in his new single, and took to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter.

Most of the responses to the reference were negative, with netizens calling out the rapper for referencing someone's traumatic experience in a cavalier and disrespectful manner.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan's reaction to Lil Yachty's single's Megan Thee Stallion reference (Image via X/@queen_stallion1)

A netizen's reaction to the rapper's reference to Megan Thee Stallion in his single (Image via X/@2Cool2Blog)

A netizen's reaction to the rapper's reference to Megan Thee Stallion in his single (Image via X/@2Cool2Blog)

A fan's reaction to the rapper's reference to Megan Thee Stallion in his single (Image via X/@2Cool2Blog)

A fan's reaction to the rapper's reference to Megan Thee Stallion in his single (Image via X/@2Cool2Blog)

More about Lil Yachty and his music career

The rapper, born Miles Parks McCollum on August 23, 1997, started his music career by posting his music on SoundCloud, with his single One Night going viral in late 2015.

Soon after the singer-rapper signed on with Quality Control Music label and released his debut mixtape, Lil Boat, on March 9, 2016. The mixtape peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

This was followed by the release of the singer's second mixtape, Summer Songs 2, on July 20, 2016. The mixtape peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

The rapper released his debut studio album, Teenage Emotions, on May 26, 2017. The album was a major success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer-rapper subsequently released his second studio album, Lil Boat 2, on March 9, 2018. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 7 on the Canadian album chart and remains his most popular album to date.

The last studio album the rapper released was his fifth studio album, Let's Start Here, which was released on January 27, 2023. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.