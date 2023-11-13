Lil Yachty net worth: Fortune explored as rapper’s remarks about hip-hop putting out “low-quality music” sparks reactions online

Lil Yachty has made headlines after he commented about the hip-hop scenario in the country during Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians event in Brooklyn. Talking about how rappers are scared to take risks, Lil Yachty claimed that “hip-hop is in a terrible place,” adding:

“The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality…People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L."

However, Lil Yachty was all praises for JID, as he appreciated the rapper for taking risks and pushing boundaries:

“I love JID. JID is such a beautiful person...He’s such a good, kind person and he just always embraced me with open arms so I got nothing but respect for JID. I never heard a bad verse from JID ever.”

However, Lil Yachty's comments on the rap scene has sparked interest about his career, net worth, and recent album, Let’s Start Here. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has a total net worth of $8 million, as the 26-year-old has earned a fortune through his albums and songs.

More about Lil Yachty as rapper's comments on the hip-hop scene takes the internet by storm

Lil Yachty was born in August 1997 in Georgia. The 26-year-old has often claimed that he listened to Drake’s music while growing up, and that is the time when he decided to enter the world of rap music. He started his career with the song, One Night, and then collaborated with DRAM to create another track, Broccoli.

His other songs like Teenage Emotions, Peek a Boo, and even his collaboration with Mihos, Quavo and Chance the Rapper have earned him a lot of success and fortune, all contributing to his net worth of over $8 million.

Other than his songs, CA CLUB also mentions how he has earned more than $2 million by promoting cryptocurrencies.

However, as the news about the rapper commenting on the hip-hop scenario in the country made its way on social media, it spread like wildfire, as many started reacting to the same under a post about it by @DailyLoud:

Social media users react to the rapper commenting on the rap scene in the country: Details and reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

During his interview, Lil Yachty also talked about his experience of creating Let’s Start Here, claiming that it was a “really hard time” for the rapper. However, he concluded by saying how the album has built up his confidence, and much more. At the moment, the rapper has not commented on the views of the netizens.