Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith net worth: Fortunes explored as couple head for divorce after 3 years of marriage 

Jodie Turner-Smith, the British actress and model, filed for divorce from her husband Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage on October 3, 2023.

The date of separation was listed as September 13 and the reason was stated in the court documents as "irreconcilable differences." As per Wotpost, Turner-Smith has a net worth of over $3 million while Celebrity Net Worth reported the Fatal Attraction actor's accumulated wealth to be $8 million.

The couple have been married since December 2019, and they have a daughter named Juno Rose Diana Jackson. Jodie has requested 50/50 joint custody in her court filings according to People.

Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce with Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have reportedly split up. Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Canadian-American actor in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, as per USA Today.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are both well-renowned actors. Jackson made a name in the film industry with his work in the hit series Dawson's Creek, where he played the role of Pacey Witter, as per People.

The show aired from 1998-2003 and Jackson earned three Teen Choice Awards for Favorite Actor. He has a net worth of $8 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, a wealth he gathered by working in many successful movies and TV shows. He has starred in The Skulls, The Safety of Objects, The Laramie Project, and Ocean's Eleven.

Jodie Turner-Smith has a net worth of about $3 million, as per Idol Net Worth. The acress and model moved to Los Angeles and got her debut role in 2013. According to US Magazine, Jodie played a siren in the fantasy HBO series True Blood.

She has played many roles since her debut, including the TNT series The Last Ship (2017), and Nightflyers (2018). Turner-Smith received a lot of critical acclaim for portraying the titular role in 2021's Anne Boleyn on Channel 5.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the actress "earned a reputation as a skilled leading lady" with her leading role in Queen and Slim.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson first met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018, according to The New York Post. The pair soon tied the not in December a year later and welcomed their daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson in 2020.

According to divorce court filings, the couple will share custody of their daughter and Jodie doesn’t want spousal support to be part of the discussion in both her and Joshua's case. There is no prenuptial agreement in place.

In 2021, Turner-Smith talked about the start of her relationship with Joshua Jackson on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She said:

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand. We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.”

She opened up about wanting to marry the Fatal Attraction actor in an interview with Forbes a year later. She said.

"I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him.”

This was the first marriage for both actors.

The pair were recently spotted celebrating Jodie Turner-Smith's 37th birthday in September, as per People. They were also together at New York Fashion Week in a J.Crew event on September 5, 2023.