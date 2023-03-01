When will the new Fatal Attraction series release? Trailer, cast and more explored

James Dearden's Fatal Attraction is getting another adaptation with Paramount+'s version, starring Alyssa Jirrels, Lizzy Caplan, and Joshua Jackson.

The erotic thriller has previously been adapted into a film by Adrian Lyne. The Fatal Attraction movie starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in the leading roles and was widely acclaimed at the time.

Joshua Jackson's latest take on the iconic character will surely have plenty of takers and so will the dive into the classic story in the modern-day scenario.

Fatal Attraction streaming will be limited to Paramount+, so it will be a little difficult for viewers from all parts of the world to partake in it. But surely, the creators will figure a way out. A teaser trailer for the upcoming series was released on March 1, 2023.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes, the series will debut on Paramount+ on April 30, 2023. It made headlines when the first pictures of it were released in December 2022.

Unpacking the trailer teaser of Fatal Attraction Reboot

The latest trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the popular was released today, i.e, on March 1, 2023. The one-minute-plus teaser gave the first glimpse at the two main characters: Dan (played by Joshua Jackson) and Alex (played by Lizzy Caplan)

The on-screen chemistry between Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson sizzles as their characters have a fiery love affair, the results of which are plain to see.

The trailer also manages to give a glimpse into the intriguing world of the series, a massive change from the 1987 film.

The synopsis for Fatal Attraction reads:

"An affair threatens the lives of Dan Gallagher and his wife, Beth, in this reimagining of the 1987 movie, exploring marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

The new series reboot of the popular story will be executive produced by Alexandra Cunningham, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Kevin J. Hynes, Stanley R. Jaffe, Sherry Lansing, and Silver Tree.

Alongside this, Paramount+ previously announced that they would make remakes of their previous films as TV shows, including Flashdance, The Italian Job, Love Story, and The Parallax View.

As its showrunner, writer, and executive producer Alexandra Cunningham explained to Deadline:

"The screenwriter of the film James Dearden said, to him the character of Alex Forrest is not a study in madness, but rather a sad, tragic, lonely woman under pressure from a really hard job,...As a frequently sad, not at all tragic, and not as lonely as I wish I was but under pressure from a really hard job, I wanted us to go in a slightly different direction."

She added:

"This reimagining of ‘Fatal Attraction’ shares a lot with the iconic original film, but it also is about entitlement and midlife crisis and how some of the sausage gets made in our broken justice system, as well as Cluster B personality disorders, isolation, of fathers and daughters, and murder."

She continued:

"It’s about how some people just can’t take a win. It’s about self-image and what we’ll do to protect it and also what happens when someone doesn’t have one. And if we’ve done our job, which these actors and their colleagues definitely did, they think that your sympathies will shift more than once."

The first episode of Fatal Attraction will premiere on Paramount+ on April 30, 2023.

