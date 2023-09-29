What did Ice Spice say on the competitive nature in female rap industry? Rapper receives praise online for being transparent

In a candid new interview with Variety, rising rap sensation Ice Spice delves into the often controversial topic of competition among female rappers. While many artists have criticized the industry's insistence on pitting women against each other, Ice Spice offers a fresh perspective, asserting that competition is an integral part of the rap game.

The rapper's take on competition in hip-hop is both refreshing and thought-provoking, challenging the stereotypes and expectations often placed on female artists in the industry. Her perspective sheds light on the complexity of the music scene and the diverse attitudes that exist within it.

The interview with Ice Spice has generated a buzz among fans for several reasons, including a surprising appearance by Taylor Swift. The global pop icon praised her professionalism, personality, and hustle, expressing her admiration by stating that Spice "impresses the hell" out of her.

"It is a competition at the end of the day": Ice Spice shared her experience about the competitiveness in the female rap industry

Ice Spice's candid remarks and the insights shared in her Variety interview have sparked a conversation among fans and industry insiders. It remains to be seen how her perspective on competition will influence the ongoing dialogue surrounding female rappers in hip-hop.

She shared the statement, saying,

"It is a competition at the end of the day. People want to be all 'I’m a girl’s girl,' but then behind the scenes being bi*ches,"

She acknowledges the pervasive nature of competition among female rappers, whether they actively seek it or not,

“The girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that shit on better and who’s gon’ get the most views."

She further added that she is being transparent about what she is sharing, and that's why it is normal for her to talk about the competitiveness in the industry,

I can be transparent, and I know the competition is checking on me too, which is why it’s OK to say that. Because it’s like, ‘Yeah, girl, I’m watching you and I know you watching me.’ And boys are watching too, because they be secretly haters.

She concluded her statements by shedding light on the industry that everyone is competing with each other nowadays,

"But everybody today is competing with everybody no matter if you a boy, girl, nonbinary, whatever it is. You still checking in on your competition. That’s in every industry.”

Another notable moment in the interview was when she also mentioned her reconciliation with Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock band The 1975. Healy had previously made derogatory comments about Spice on a podcast. Still, he has since apologized, and the two artists are now on good terms, showcasing the power of forgiveness and growth in the industry.

Ice Spice receives praise from her fans in the wake of latest Interview

latest Interview

Ice Spice's recent interview garnered significant attention, with praise and strong reactions from fans and the industry—her candid insights into competition among female rappers.

One fan reacted that she is now ruling the charts, and another said she is so real. Others shared that she is so funny, and her interview reminded them of Demi Lovato's interview.

Ice Spice's recent statements sparked a new debut about the female rap scene and the rap industry in general, which showcases the rap industry from a different angle to the fans. It remains to be seen if any other rapper would support the rapper's recent statements.