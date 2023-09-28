Shakib Al Hasan's 3 most explosive statements from his recent interview ahead of the 2023 World Cup

The Bangladesh cricket team has been embroiled in controversy a week ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup in India. Tamim Iqbal, who came out of retirement after the Bangladesh Prime Minister's request, has been left out of the squad after a public fallout with skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim, who has been battling serious back injuries over the last couple of months, reportedly didn't want to bat down in the middle order to cater to the team's needs. The southpaw was also reportedly not ready to play all the games in the showpiece event due to his fitness issues.

Shakib also launched a scathing attack on Tamim in an interview with T-Sports, calling the latter "childish."

On that note, let's take a look at the three most explosive comments from Shakib Al Hasan's recent interview.

#1 "It is totally childish. It is my bat, I will play" - Shakib Al Hasan

Tamim Iqbal, in a social media post on Wednesday, confirmed that a top board official asked him to bat down the order. However, the senior batter was not ready to leave his usual batting position and play in the middle order.

Responding the same, Shakib stated that Tamim was being selfish and didn't think about the team.

"Someone like Rohit Sharma built his career from No. 7 to opener, scored 10,000-plus runs," Shakib said. "If he sometimes bats at No. 3 or 4, would it be a big problem? It is totally childish. It is my bat, I will play. No one else can play. A player should bat at any position for the team. Team first. It doesn't make any difference if you have made 100 or 200, and the team loses. What can you do with personal achievement? You want to make a name for yourself?"

"You are not thinking about the team at all," he added. "People don't understand these things. Why was the proposal given to him? It was for the team. What is wrong in that? You are a team man when you agree to such a proposal. Unless you are thinking along those lines, you are not a team man. You are playing for individual records, success, fame, and name. Not for the team."

#2 Don't want to carry an unfit player in the World Cup

Tamim suffered a back injury in July during the home series against Afghanistan. It is the same injury he is nursing now.

Shakib Al Hasan stated that he isn't ready to take an unfit cricketer into the World Cup. The ace all-rounder also recalled what MS Dhoni once said. The former Indian captain felt that playing an unfit player was equivalent to cheating the team and the nation.

"I didn't discuss the subject with the particular player, medical team or selector. It is definitely the board's decision," the Bangladesh skipper said. "People might doubt my capability or capacity but someone like MS Dhoni, who has won everything and has the knowledge and sense, once said that the unfit player who is playing is cheating his team and country.

"I think we should accept it, and not just Tamim but every player (that you have to be fully fit when playing for the team or country)," he added.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan attacks Tamim Iqbal over captaincy row

Tamim Iqbal was viewed as Bangladesh's skipper in the World Cup for a long time. However, the veteran cricketer shocked many by relinquishing the leadership duties just two months before the mega event.

Shakib feels Tamim should have stepped down a lot earlier to give the new skipper enough time to get accustomed to the role.

"I don't know why he didn't leave it (earlier). He can tell you. It is like, your commander takes you to war but (Shakib mimicking a solider) after he has got you ready, the commander isn't telling you to fire or retreat. Where will you go? We were in this situation in the last two matches against Afghanistan (in July)," Shakib Al Hasan said.

"The captain wouldn't have changed ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup, unless he himself announced that he was resigning or retiring. It would have happened 18 months ago, when everyone knew what was about to happen," he signed off.

Did Bangladesh do the right thing by dropping Tamim Iqbal? Let us know in the comment section.