Is Matty Healy a part of Taylor Swift's 1989? Rumors explored 

Taylor Swift's emergence as a pop superstar has been nothing short of meteoric and with the re-release of her fifth studio album, 1989, there have been rumours on Matthew Healy being a part of it.

As 1989 (Taylor's Version) releases on October 27, 2023, the reports and rumors of The 1975 frontman feature on the album have been debunked by Swift's spokesperson recently. Moreover, there is reportedly no bad blood between the two as well.

Taylor Swift is currently on a break from The Eras Tour which pays homage to her albums and her career in the music industry. Let's take a closer at what is factual and what is rumored regarding her upcoming re-recorded album.

Matthew Healy will not be featured in 1989 - Confirms Swift's rep

While Taylor Swift is winning hearts around the world with her Eras Tour and has extended the dates with the inclusion of 15 venues across the U.S. and Canada, fans and followers cannot wait for her next album release.

As reported by The Sun's Simon Boyle, Matthew Healy was expected to be featured on Swift's 1989 re-recorded version according to an insider in the music industry. He quotes,

“Taylor and Matty recorded the song when they were dating. They’re not even in contact any more but there’s no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune. Taylor was a big fan of The 1975 way before she and Matty hooked up. The band worked with her on her Midnights album but the songs they made never came out."

The Executive Showbiz Editor and Bizarre Columnist at The Sun continued,

"She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she’ll release the tune they made while they were together. It’s a shame things didn’t work out but they are both so busy and realised they’re not really compatible.”

The re-recorded version of the 2014 release of 1989 will not be featuring The 1975's Matt Healy despite his collaborations with Swift in the past as revealed to Billboard by Swift's spokesperson recently.

Similar to any other re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version) will feature 21 songs in total with five new releases on the album. The 33-year-old pop star opened up about the upcoming release on Twitter on August 10, 2023, saying,

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

Matty had confirmed that both Swift and he had worked on Midnights in private in November 2022 and went on to defend the pop star saying,

“It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She's amazing.”

Following their whirlwind romance through the months of May and June 2023, sources close to both Taylor Swift and Matt Healy confirmed to People that the two had parted ways.

So far, Swifties have had access to two songs out of the upcoming 1989 re-do, namely Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) and This Love (Taylor’s Version), and are eagerly waiting around for the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.