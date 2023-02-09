"She's not a natural ginger?": Ice Spice high school picture goes viral, sparks natural hair speculation 

Ice Spice has left fans stunned after a yearbook photo of herself went viral online. Recently, a photo of the Munch (Feelin’ U) singer sporting straight black hair surfaced on the internet. Netizens were shocked to learn that the musician was not always a ginger.

On February 8, a photo that appears to be taken from a high school yearbook showing the singer, whose real name is Isis Gaston, went viral online. The singer sported straight black hair and a huge smile. Her government name was listed under the photo as well.

༻ben༺ @SUMMERTlMEFLO Ice Spice in her highschool yearbook. Ice Spice in her highschool yearbook.📚 https://t.co/0fAVlCTKyg

Netizens were taken aback since Ice Spice admitted in the past that she has not gotten any physical changes, including surgeries done since she became a singer. She said in an interview:

“My hair is short as f**k, it’s not swinging down my back. My whole body’s natural, even though some people try to accuse me of surgery. Only thing fake is my teeth, which I got it get redone. And my nails, I be having some fake-a*s nails.”

She also explained that she used to initially wear wigs until she decided to embrace her natural hair. The singer was referring to her signature short ginger look. Ice Spice said:

“I didn’t show my natural hair until I put out No Clarity in November 2021. I noticed it was doing so much better than all my previous work. I don’t think my fan base was ready for me to be in heels and a lace front. I think they like that I’m being myself.”

Netizens react to viral Ice Spice picture

Internet users were stunned by the image, which went viral. Many did not seem to remember the singer claiming that her red hair was natural. They compared her to other celebrities, including Lauren London. A few reactions read:

princess bri @yagrlbrgt @SUMMERTlMEFLO @icespicee_ when she said pretty face like lauren she wasn’t wrong they look so alike @SUMMERTlMEFLO @icespicee_ when she said pretty face like lauren she wasn’t wrong they look so alike

𐌋𐌀𐌊𐌉𐌊𐌉 @lawolfyki @SUMMERTlMEFLO @icespicee_ She’s cute and youthful looking despite being only a year younger than latto @SUMMERTlMEFLO @icespicee_ She’s cute and youthful looking despite being only a year younger than latto

CUFF IT 💫 @sonotmyburner @SUMMERTlMEFLO If Lauren London and Kehlani had a baby this would be her @SUMMERTlMEFLO If Lauren London and Kehlani had a baby this would be her

It is possible that the singer must have had her hair colored and straightened in high school and decided to show off her naturally permed red hair once becoming a celebrity. In an earlier interview, she had revealed that her father helped her embrace her curly orange hair. She said:

“When I was in high school, I was straightening my hair, trying to be something I’m not. The hair is definitely iconic. Now it’s flattering seeing a wave of Afros. I enjoy that. I feel like that’s great for Black women especially, making Afros more like just a normal staple look.”

Everything to know about Ice Spice

The 23 year old singer garnered massive traction in March 2021 after participating in the Buss It challenge on TikTok. The Bronx, New York-native garnered popularity after releasing her first sone Name of Love on Sound Cloud. Her 2022 release Munch (Feelin’ U) launched her to fame. The song was quick to rise on the Billboard’s Hot R&B/ Hip Hop Songs.

Despite being an established rapper, she surprisingly had Catholic roots. She has revealed in the past that she did not go to church often but would still “strictly pray every day.” The rapper attended Sacred Heart High School and Cromwell High School. She also graduated from The State College of New York, where she attained a communications degree.

Ice Spice is also of Nigerian and Dominican descent. She is the oldest amongst five siblings.

