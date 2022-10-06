Ice Spice Twitter leak explained as rapper responds to alleged tape 

Rapper Ice Spice recently found herself on the Twitter trending page as an alleged private video of her surfaced online. However, the musician took to social media to respond to the tape and clarified that the clip was fake. She wrote:

“[You] guys want them fake a** leaks to be me so bad just so [you] can go beat your lil dirty m**t to it”

Ice Spice denies rumors of her presence in viral private clip surfacing on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

In the viral video, the curly-haired woman could be seen engaging in a private moment, leading to numerous speculations if she was the rapper herself. Several social media users also attempted to scrutinize the woman’s male counterpart, with some falsely hinting towards Drake’s presence in the clip.

The latest controversy comes after Drake unfollowed Spice on social media shortly after flying her to Toronto ahead of the OVO Fest in August.

Ice Spice garnered significant fame after the release of her breakout single Munch (Feelin’ U). More recently, she performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards. However, her newfound fame has also led to the singer being scrutinized on social media.

Prior to the video controversy, netizens trolled Spice over her performance for Fivio Foreign's 2022 set at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York. Another clip of the singer attempting to elicit a response from the audience at a Houston concert also went viral online.

Everything to know about Ice Spice

Spice garnered popularity after her breakthrough single 'Munch (Feelin’ U)' (Image via Instagram/IceSpice)

Ice Spice is a rising 22-year-old American rapper from Fordham, Bronx. She rose to fame earlier this year after releasing her hit single Munch (Feelin’ U). Shortly after, she earned a co-sign from Drake and a chance to tour alongside B-Lovee across North America.

Spice received her initial education in Bronx before joining a Catholic high school in Yonkers. She decided to establish a career in rapping in 2021 after coming across producer RiotUSA, who was her classmate at SUNY Purchase.

The rapper released her debut song Bully in March 2021 after dropping out of university. She released her debut music video, No Clarity, in November 2021 and went on a social media break.

However, Spice garnered popularity on Instagram and TikTok following her comeback after her song Name of Love gained recognition on SoundCloud. She also delivered her first-ever performance after being invited by Love Cycle rapper Toosii.

Ice Spice garnered further fame after the release of Munch (Feelin’ U), which was played by Drake on Sirius XM. The song went viral on social media and also earned the rapper a feature on B-Lovee’s song One Time.

Speaking on her success, the rapper recently told Audiomack that she is not an “industry-plant”:

“I know what it took to get me here, and I know how much work I’m putting in… I truly feel like they know I’m not a plant. I think they just say stuff like that ‘cause they’re mad that I’m going up faster than their fav.”

Spice also told Converse and Footlocker that she “always wanted to be a star” or “famous, in some way.”

