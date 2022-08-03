The Bronx 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American punk-rock band The Bronx have announced a North American fall tour slated to begin on October 4 for a month until November 5. The tour will be co-headlined by Australian punk band The Chats. The co-headlining tour will kick off in San Diego, California and will extend through October 23 in Boston. The punk bands will be supported by Drug Church and Scowl.

Starting October 25, The Bronx will part ways with The Chats, and carry on with their headlining tour separately. They will be supported by Drug Church, Robot Monster, and Meat Wave on select dates. This second leg will begin in Philadelphia and conclude with a November 5 appearance at the Punk in the Park festival in Orange County, California.

Tickets for tour are currently available via Ticketmaster.

In a press statement, The Bronx singer Matt Caughthran said:

“We are beyond stoked to be heading out with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl this fall. All of the bands are at pivotal and special moments in their careers, and all of the bands kick fucking ass. These shows are guaranteed to be absolutely insane.”

The Bronx’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

October 04 – San Diego, CA at Music Box #

October 06 – Berkeley, CA at The UC Theater #

October 07 – Los Angeles, CA at Belasco Theater #

October 10 – Seattle, WA at Neptune Theater #

October 11 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater #

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex #

October 14 – Denver, CO at Summit #

October 15 – Lincoln, NE at Bourbon Theater #

October 16 – Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater #

October 18 – Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall #

October 19 – Detroit, MI at El Club #

October 20 – Toronto, ON at The Phoenix #

October 21 – Montreal, QC at Corona Theater #

October 22 – Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel #

October 23 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live #

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA at Theater of the Living Arts *

October 26 – Washington, DC at The Black Cat *

October 27 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground *

October 28 – Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

October 29 – Memphis, TN at Growlers *

October 31 – Austin, TX at Mohawk ^

November 01 – Dallas, TX at Trees ^

November 03 – Albuquerque, NM at Launchpad ^

November 04 – Phoenix, AZ at The Rebel Lounge ^

November 05 – Orange County, CA at Punk in the Park %

Reference

# = with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl

* = with Drug Church and Scowl

^ = with Drug Church and Meat Wave

% = with The Bronx only

More about the headliners

The Bronx is an American punk rock, which was formed in California, in 2002. The band's current line-up includes vocalist Matt Caughthran, guitarists Joby J. Ford and Ken Horne, bass guitarist Brad Magers, and drummer Joey Castillo. The band released their self-titled album in 2003.

In 2007, they announced they would record two new albums, including the band's second self-titled album, which would be a punk rock album, and Mariachi El Bronx, a mariachi album. In June 2017, Bronx V, the fifth studio album by the band was released. The album became the first studio album of their career. Last year, the band released Bronx VI, an 7″ single series.

The Bronx are headlining the first leg of the tour with The Chats, an Australian punk rock band formed in 2016. The band describes its music as shed rock. The band is known for making music for songs about Australian culture, and went viral for their song Smoko.

Till date, the band has released two EPs, The Chats (2016) and Get This in Ya!! (2017). Their debut studio album, High Risk Behaviour was released in March 2020.The band is slated to release their second album Get F*cked on August 19, this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far