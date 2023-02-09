“He should consider a job in comedy”: Drake gets brutally trolled online for LeBron James’ celebratory video

The internet is trolling Drake once again after he made a congratulatory video for LeBron James, who broke the NBA’s all-time leading scoring record during a match on Tuesday, February 7.

A number of celebrities and other basketball players, including Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, also congratulated LeBron.

However, Drake's congratulatory video has landed him on the receiving end of derision. User @ShyB0y_ tweeted that the Canadian rapper is unstoppable and that he should consider a career in comedy.

On Tuesday, LeBron surpassed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s 30-year-long record while playing against Oklahoma City Thunder. The game took place at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers’ home court.

After LeBron set the new record, a compilation of videos featuring other basketball players as well as celebrities was unveiled. They praised the NBA player for his achievement.

Netizens react to Drake's video message for LeBron James

What did the rapper say in the video?

AJ King @allday_ajking We couldnt have a Bron moment without Drake We couldnt have a Bron moment without Drake 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/LN3Gr9Z3ZY

In the video, the rapper appeared in an orange hoodie with a basketball in hand. The initial setting was seemingly the empty bleachers on the ball court. The One Dance singer then said:

"LeBron, what a legendary night in NBA history. You're breaking the all-time scoring record. And to honor that, I had to come back to the place that it all started. Akron, Ohio. Every journey has its beginning. And tonight..."

However, the rapper got interrupted when strikes of glitches began to appear in the background and the bleachers behind him turned out to be a green screen, which then collapsed. It was then revealed that he is actually at a nightclub.

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Rihanna, Stephen Curry, Drake and Kendrick Lamar congratulate LeBron James for breaking NBA’s all-time scoring record. Rihanna, Stephen Curry, Drake and Kendrick Lamar congratulate LeBron James for breaking NBA’s all-time scoring record. 👏 https://t.co/NFoYmAz1qk

The rapper then feigned a guilty expression and continued:

"I lied. I lied to you. I'm actually still at the club in Miami but definitely all the girls say congrats."

Drake then turned to look at the women behind him and asked:

"Alright girls? Congrats, right?"

The women at the back then erupted in loud cheers and the singer congratulated LeBron James once more.

Social media flooded with reactions to Drake's video

Drake's dramatic take on the video message, which was quite different from what was made by other celebs, made netizens mock him for wanting to be in the spotlight. Some questioned why the rapper was a part of these messages, while others said Drake just wanted to be involved.

Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA WHY IS DRAKE PART OF THIS??????? WHY IS DRAKE PART OF THIS???????

RunYourPool @RunYourPool_ Watching that Drake bit Watching that Drake bit https://t.co/Xd4jZHVZtq

Ballsack Sports @BallsackSports Get drake off the screen man Get drake off the screen man

Unc @PeanutPunch98 @allday_ajking This guy is the biggest dweeb of all time @allday_ajking This guy is the biggest dweeb of all time

Donrelle ✊🏽🔥 @Donrelle20 Drake finna be in the studio rn making a song with a Lebron line in it rn Drake finna be in the studio rn making a song with a Lebron line in it rn https://t.co/y9nJhFjgIr

Lionel Messy 🦈 @asapchristoferg Me seeing Drake on tv congratulating Lebron Me seeing Drake on tv congratulating Lebron https://t.co/1WM5Otbi7p

Justin @TheJustinMacRae They got Drake giving Lebron congratulations… this dude just wanted to be involved They got Drake giving Lebron congratulations… this dude just wanted to be involved

KiNG D!V!NE Esq @Divineze Drake’s congratulatory message to Lebron James is hilarious Drake’s congratulatory message to Lebron James is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/jjXZAk88en

Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Charles Barkley, and others' messages for LeBron

Among other artists, Rihanna also sent LeBron a warm congratulatory message where she said:

“I’m so grateful to witness this moment in history."

The Diamonds singer shared that her favorite thing about being a fan of LeBron James is watching the player prove himself over and over again, against all hostility and all doubts. She continued:

"Thank you for repping for all of us. Keep striving for greatness always, and congratulations King James.”

RihannaDaily.com @RihannaDaily Rihanna showing love to LeBron James for breaking the NBA scoring record Rihanna showing love to LeBron James for breaking the NBA scoring record 🙌 https://t.co/zgcwZQxCq6

Snoop Dogg appeared in his video wearing a Lakers jersey and said that it's always fun watching a Los Angeles Laker "get it done."

Former basketball player Charles Barkley, who is now a TV analyst for TNT, called LeBron's achievement one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of the sport.

Anthony Davis, who played alongside James for the Lakers, also congratulated the record-breaking player on his feat, saying that he was truly honored to be a part of the event as a teammate.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Rihanna, Steph, Drake & more show love to LeBron for breaking the NBA scoring record Rihanna, Steph, Drake & more show love to LeBron for breaking the NBA scoring record 🙌 https://t.co/kbp3wJhFqt

American rapper Kendrick Lamar said that from the time LeBron went to the league, he had people who doubted him and naysayers who thought that the athlete would not make it this far. But Lamar took pride in the fact that LeBron proved all of them wrong and set a new record.

