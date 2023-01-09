Report: Anthony Davis is expecting early return from injury as per LA Lakers

Anthony Davis is eying a return to the basketball court. With the LA Lakers looking to make a push in the standings, Davis' return couldn't come at a better time.

Davis last played on December 16th for the Lakers. After suffering an injury against the Denver Nuggets, the talented big man has been sidelined with a foot injury. In his last six games before the injury, Davis was one of the most impressive players in the league.

He was averaging 33.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in his previous six-game stretch. The Lakers are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and Davis' return could be a huge lift for the team.

Davis is expected to be ready to rejoin the team as soon as possible. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, there is hope that Davis will begin his rehab process soon and return in a couple of weeks.

“There is optimism within the Lakers that the ramp-up process could take only a couple of weeks before Davis could start penciling in a potential return to game action"

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis eyeing return

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis eyes a return

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was having a career year before suffering a foot injury. Now the hope is that Davis can return and regain his previous form from the 2022-23 season.

After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are starting to find their stride. The Lakers are 19-21 this season after beating the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The team will face some difficult games in the coming days. This includes a road game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Davis is currently averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game. He is also shooting 59.4% from the field and 29.0% from three-point range.

Los Angeles has often been mentioned as a team that is looking to add to its roster ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. For now, adding Anthony Davis back into the mix will be a much-needed boost for the Lakers.

Poll : 0 votes