"Our deepest condolences": Bliss Nightclub issues apology after video of rapper Goonew's dead body propped up on stage goes viral

Bliss Nightclub recently issued an apology after a video of rapper Goonew’s dead body went viral on social media. While speaking to XXL, the club said,

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration."

They said that they were never made aware of what would transpire. They also apologized to all those who felt upset or offended.

_domij23 @domij23 DC people can never talk about Baltimore again! The way they had that deceased man propped up in Bliss nightclub DC people can never talk about Baltimore again! The way they had that deceased man propped up in Bliss nightclub 😫

houze with a Z. @TravisHouze I’m in genuine shocked y’all propped up Goonew’s dead body in Bliss Nightclub…and people just stayed there.



The moment that body showed up, I would have dipped out. I’m in genuine shocked y’all propped up Goonew’s dead body in Bliss Nightclub…and people just stayed there.The moment that body showed up, I would have dipped out.

Late Goonew’s body propped up in a nightclub

Also known as Markelle Morrow, his body was propped up and put on display at a club. His funeral, called The Final Show, was held at Bliss Nightclub in Washington D.C. on March 3.

The footage from the building seems to show Morrow’s embalmed body overlooking the crowd, fully dressed up and wearing a crown.

The audience’s reaction was mixed, where a few were dancing along to the music, others were stone-faced and stared at the dead body in front of them. Bliss Nightclub said that they were not aware of the tribute and has apologized if anyone felt offended.

The club is investigating whether the body is real and if any legal ramifications are possible. According to XXL, a rapper named Black Fortune claimed that it was not a wax figure.

What happened to Markelle Morrow?

Markelle was killed in a shooting incident in District Heights, Maryland on March 18. He was 24 years old at the time of death.

The news was confirmed by his manager to The Washington Post and this happened almost two years after he survived another shooting attempt in 2020. He wrote on Twitter at the time,

“I Ain’t Never Show This Pictures But July 5th Last Year They Told My Mother I Was Dead I Came Back… I’m Blessed & thankful I’m Still Here.”

It is unknown if both the incidents are connected. While speaking to WUSA9, his mother Patrice Parker Morrow said,

“I don’t believe this. All he wanted to do is try to get his family out of the hood. He had a heart bigger than his body, when they took him, they took me.”

A newspaper obituary stated,

“The 24-year-old Maryland rapper had a gift for smearing time, phrasing his rhymes slightly in front of the beat, making the present moment feel weightless and imprecise. It gave his music an enchanted atemporality, but for Goonew, it felt perfectly natural.”

The Maryland native became famous in the music industry after releasing music with Lil Dude in 2017. He then signed with Hoodrich Pablo Juan and released various mixtapes like Big 64, Goonwick 2, Hey Auntie, and others. The singer’s debut album, Still Servin, was released in 2019.

