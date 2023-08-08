Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop cast - Who are the stars of Netflix's new docuseries?

The highly anticipated docuseries, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2023, at 3 am ET. The series will chart the development and growth of women in hip-hop and their contributions to the genre as it switches between generations of female rappers, ranging from Sha Rock and Roxanne Shante to Coi Leray and Rah Digga.

The musicians that appear in the documentary series provide insightful viewpoints and intimate accounts of their own upbringing. They bring real-world expertise from within the music business and from a variety of different backgrounds.

The official synopsis of Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, as per Netflix, reads:

"Premiering Aug. 9, the new four-part docuseries gets its title and theme from the 1989 Queen Latifah anthem (featuring Monie Love). The series honors women’s crucial role in shaping hip-hop, layering fresh perspectives on the issues they rap about, and, according to Netflix, “reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from Day 1 to present day.”

It further reads:

"Through in-depth interviews with Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shante, Rah Digga, Latto, and a host of other featured musicians, the series presents a definitive look at the genre, from the foremothers and trailblazers of hip-hop to the breakout stars of 2023."

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is directed by Hannah Beachler, Raeshem Nijhon, and Dream Hampton, with Troy Carter, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, and Jennifer Ryan acting as the executive producers.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop: Queen Latifah, Remy Ma, and others to star in the docuseries

1) Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah (Image via IMDb)

Among one of the first stars to be announced for the show was the legendary artist Queen Latifah.

During a time when Gangsta rap was at its peak, the public condemnation of the hip-hop genre and the culture that it promoted was at an all-time high. There was a myth in society that only particular personalities could make it into the rap industry and the genre was nothing more than an appropriation of an aggressive personality and violent tendencies. However, Queen Latifah changed that perception.

Not only was she one of the first women to have ever stepped into the rap genre but she did the unthinkable when she used her medium to sing about the issues and problems surrounding Black women at the time.

Her album Black Reign received critical acclaim from global audiences and she eventually went on to become the first female rapper to obtain a gold album certification.

Her appearance in the upcoming docuseries will certainly be one to look out for and it'll be interesting to listen to her views on the Hip-Hop industry today.

2) Da Brat

Da Brat (Image via Yahoo)

Shawntae Harris a.k.a Da Brat will be a part of the upcoming Netflix docuseries Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. Harris's contribution to the female rap industry is one that will certainly be talked about for generations.

With her 1994 album Funkdafied, Harris became the first female solo artist to ever be certified platinum for their music, etching her name in history forever. The artist still continues to make music today.

3) Remy Ma

Remy Ma (Image via IMDb)

Critically acclaimed rapper and actress Reminisce Kioni Macki a.k.a Remy Ma will be a part of Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. Macki rose to fame as a member of the music group, Terror. She eventually went on to release her solo debut album, There's Something about Remy: Based on a True Story in 2006 which took the world by storm and won numerous awards.

Since then, there's been no looking back for the artist as she went on to win the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at various events and was also the recipient of numerous Grammy nominations throughout the years.

4) Saweetie

Saweetie (Image via Yahoo)

Wildly popular singer and rapper Saweetie will also be a part of the upcoming docuseries. The rapper found her passion and desire of being a performer at the age of just 14. The artist became an overnight sensation with the 2017 release of her breakout single, which was a freestyle cover of Icy Grl over Khia's My Neck, My Back.

Since then, the artist has continued to release hits and has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the industry today, including Jack Harlow, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid, among others.

5) Coi Leray

Coi Leray (Image via Yahoo)

Joining the star cast of Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is the incredibly talented rapper Coi Leray. Leray, who first rose to fame for her Soundcloud debut mix tape Everythingcoz in 2018, has since managed to become one of the most popular singers in the world today.

Her recent single, Players, managed to garner her global acclaim and millions of fans. It will certainly be interesting to hear more from the artist herself as she sheds light on the industry today and her own future endeavors.

Apart from the above-mentioned artists, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will feature numerous other singers who made significant contributions to the industry including:

Sha-Rock

Roxanne Shante

MC Lyte

Bahamadia

Rah Digga

Latto

Kash Doll

It is also rumored that there may be surprise appearances by numerous artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Missy Elliot, Lauryn Hill, and Lil' Kim.

Fans are in for a real treat with Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop as it promises to be entertaining, insightful, and motivating as women from all generations of the Hip-Hop industry come together to celebrate their legacy.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop premieres on Netflix on August 9, 2023, at 3 am ET.