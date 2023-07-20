YG, Saweetie, and Tyga's joint Str8 To The Klub tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

YG, Saweetie, and Tyga have announced a new tour, titled Str8 To The Klub 2023, which is set to be held from September 21, 2023, to November 22, 2023. The tour will take place in venues across the USA. It will mark the rapper's second tour of the year, following the ongoing Red Cup Tour.

The rapper announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page. It will also feature supporting performances by Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code YGTYGA and presale and tickets are available via the tour website. While General tickets will be available from July 21, 2023, ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Kamaiyah to join YG, Saweetie and Tyga on tour

Joining the three main artists on the tour will be Kamaiyah, who is best known for her mixtape A Good Night in the Ghetto. The full list of dates and venues for the Str8 To the Klub US tour are given below:

September 21, 2023 - Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

September 22, 2023 – Chase Center in San Francisco, California

September 23, 2023 – Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

September 27, 2023 – Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

September 28, 2023 – Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona

September 29, 2023 – Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada

October 4, 2023 – Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington State

October 5, 2023 – PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

October 6, 2023 – PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

October 7, 2023 – Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

October 10, 2023 – Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

October 12, 2023 – The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas

October 14, 2023 – Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California

November 22, 2023 – Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California

Tracing YG and his music career

Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson was born on March 9, 1990, and began his music career with his debut studio album, My Krazy Life. The album was released on March 18, 2014, and was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Subsequently, the rapper released the short film soundtrack album, Blame It On the Streets, on December 15, 2014. The album peaked at number 114 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The rapper released his second studio album, Still Brazy, on June 14, 2016. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 19 on the Canadian album chart. That same year, YG also released the mixtape, Red Friday, on November 25, 2016. The mixtape peaked at number 113 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his second studio album, the rapper released his third studio album, Stay Dangerous, on August 3, 2018. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.

The rapper released his fourth studio album, 4Real 4Real, on May 24, 2019. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 8 on the Canadian album chart.