On June 25, 2023, Billboard made an exciting announcement about ATEEZ making history with their latest album comeback, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW. By ranking at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, the eight-member K-pop boy group stands as the first-ever group, who are not signed with the four big agencies, to make an achievement this commendable.

Since most comebacks by K-pop groups that dominate the Billboard charts are from the four big agencies in the K-pop industry - HYBE LABELS, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment - this new achievement by ATEEZ stands as a touchstone moment in the music industry's history. Likewise, fans have been proud of the K-pop boy band and took to social media to celebrate the news.

Fans shower ATEEZ with praise as they make history on the Billboard 200 album chart with THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW

Housed under KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ released their eleventh extended play, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW, along with its title track Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers), on June 16, 2023. Ever since their comeback, fans have shown their love for the album, especially the title track that has been currently dominating the internet with its dance challenge. Aside from impressing listeners, it's impressive to note the album was also a commercial success.

In less than ten days of its release, the group has impressed the fandom with its record-breaking events involving the album. Besides selling over 105,000 copies and becoming the highest pre-order sale, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW also bagged #1 at Billboard album sales in the United States.

While the sales and the Billboard #2 rank on the album chart stand as quite a remarkable feat, it becomes all the more impressive to know that ATEEZ is the only group outside of the K-pop groups housed under the four big entertainment agencies in Korea to make a high-ranking record on Billboard. Thus, fans were not only proud of the group for their record-breaking event but were also happy about the recognition and exposure that the group has been finally receiving.

fri•• BOUNCY @jeonshalaaa . So Ateez becomes the 6th group to enter the top 2 of billboard and the second to achieve a top 10 in the UK, how big this actually is So Ateez becomes the 6th group to enter the top 2 of billboard and the second to achieve a top 10 in the UK, how big this actually is😭. https://t.co/aIN3k7nC9v

outlaw rei ✰₅🌱 @outlaw0325 MY ATEEZ GOT NUMBER 2 ON BILLBOARD MY TEEZERS DID THAT MY ATEEZ GOT NUMBER 2 ON BILLBOARD MY TEEZERS DID THAT https://t.co/Vj1REGsgzx

phay ⁸ yunho’s main ho ★ @JUNGSBIBLE WE GOTTA TALK ABOUT ATEEZ GETTING #1 IN BILLBOARD ALBUM SALES IN THE UNITED STATES FR WE GOTTA TALK ABOUT ATEEZ GETTING #1 IN BILLBOARD ALBUM SALES IN THE UNITED STATES FR https://t.co/gsJbN1ODG4

Imagine Ateez reaction if we give them that #1 billboard, we need to make it happen, no one deserves it more than them Imagine Ateez reaction if we give them that #1 billboard, we need to make it happen, no one deserves it more than them 😭.https://t.co/qkXYxWe5qf

shaz🌱🌶️ @sanbamtol Wondering if South Korea will acknowledge ateez if they place #1 on billboard Wondering if South Korea will acknowledge ateez if they place #1 on billboard

tin @atzhehet truly @ATEEZ_Community @ATEEZcommunity is THE backbone of this fandom. they're the only reason we got the circumstances to chart atz on billboard and if it wasnt for them we still couldn't get atz in the chart with RCA. Im so happy we have them with us fr im so grateful 🫂 truly @ATEEZ_Community / @ATEEZcommunity is THE backbone of this fandom. they're the only reason we got the circumstances to chart atz on billboard and if it wasnt for them we still couldn't get atz in the chart with RCA. Im so happy we have them with us fr im so grateful 🫂 💕

abbie @answerkhj #2 on billboard with only ateez community and hello82 to support us, that’s an insane story and one we should be so proud of #2 on billboard with only ateez community and hello82 to support us, that’s an insane story and one we should be so proud of

The eight-piece K-pop boy group has been one of the most unique artists in the industry with an intriguing discography. Known for its noise-music contributions and ongoing musical lore that they build on with each comeback, they have continued to put forth some of the most mind-blowing tracks and music videos. And the latest one has not only proved its potential but also extended the group's market all the wider.

Now, fans can't wait to see what else the group aims to achieve with their latest comeback as they continue to show much love to the album. Additionally, with the group following up their album release with the roll-out of a world tour, The Fellowship: Break the World, fans have also been excitedly looking forward to the same.

