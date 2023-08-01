"So this is a habit at this point": Cardi B throws microphone at DJ in viral video, sparks hilarious memes online

Cardi B has been in the news lately for her controversial actions towards her audience and even her DJ. Last Friday night, July 28, Cardi was performing at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. Everything was going great until she finished her 2018 hit, I Like It. At the end of the set, she was seen throwing her mic in the direction of the DJ and walking off in a huff.

This instance isn't the only mic-related scandal the WAP singer has been in lately. She also hurled her mic at a fan last Saturday at an outdoor event. TMZ reported that the woman who was struck with the mic has filed a complaint against the singer, and Cardi B has now been listed as a suspect in a battery case.

In light of the recent incident with the DJ, fans are now bombarding the internet with memes for her continuous mic tosses. One fan even deemed it a "habit at this point."

What happened to Cardi B at Drai's Nightclub?

On July 28, 2023, Cardi B was performing her set list in Drai's Nightclub, Las Vegas, when she tossed her microphone far across the stage towards the DJ. This happened towards the end of her song, I Like It.

The reason for the violent reaction remains unclear, but some fans believe it was because the DJ kept cutting off her songs, according to Hip Hop DX. As the Bodak Yellow rapper was walking off the stage, she was seen pointing and shouting at the DJ, who did not seem to respond. He later began playing Jealousy, Cardi's new single with husband Offset.

As soon as the video of her hurling the mic at the DJ went viral, netizens took to social media to comment their thoughts on the matter, with most making light of the situation.

Tay G @gou_tay



bebe rexha after watching Cardi B launch that mic

Through The Prism @through_prism Lmao Cardi B threw her mic without realizing the vocal track was gonna keep going. Why lip sync when you've never been able to sing anyway?

Cardi B first made headlines for hurling her mic at a fan

Just a few days before this incident, on July 29, Cardi B threw her mic at a fan during an outdoor daytime party at Drai's Nightclub as part of her trip plans to Las Vegas. Recent footage, however, shows Cardi B asking for water to be splashed on her as it was "triple-digit weather", according to TMZ.

In the video, the American rapper was performing her song Bodak Yellow and walking around the stage, while her DJ asked fans to "splash her down."

Tim Smith @TimSmit77675496

Cardi B says: "Put that shit in my p*ssy B*tch"

Fan splashs her down

Cardi is not happy and chucks the mic.

DJ says, "Yo, what the f*ck"

DJ says, "Splash her down"
Cardi B says: "Put that shit in my p*ssy B*tch"
Fan splashs her down
Cardi is not happy and chucks the mic.
DJ says, "Yo, what the f*ck"
iPad continues to play.

A different angle of the viral controversy, posted by user BogleJudane, showed a woman splashing water at the artist. After Cardi clearly got offended and chose to hurl the mic at the fan, the latter is seen apologizing to the rapper while security walks her out. As seen in the clip, however, the mic thrown by the singer hits a different female fan who did not splash the rapper with any drinks.

As reported by TMZ, a woman later went to the Las Vegas Metro PD and filed a report about the whole ordeal.

Cardi B has been charged with battery, but it is unclear which of the two women lodged the complaint.

Cardi B shared her experience with the fans on Bardie Gang Radio, explaining that she reacted that way because the ice and water hurt her.

"I got motherf*cking assaulted. For anybody who got some bullsh*t to f*cking say, when water and ice get hit in your f*cking face and hit you man hard then you come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my motherf*cking shoes," she said.

In the midst of the fiasco, some have continued to support Cardi for standing up for herself, while others believe she went a bit too far as hurling the mic could have seriously injured someone.