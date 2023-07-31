"Such low standards for musicians now": Milli Vanilli lip sync scandal explained as Cardi B comes under fire post microphone throwing incident

American rapper Cardi B was slammed online and compared to the infamous musical duo Milli Vanilli after a video of her throwing a microphone at a concertgoer went viral online. The incident happened on July 29, when the 30-year-old star halted her concert at Las Vegas' Drai's Beachclub when an audience member threw a drink at her while her song Bodak Yellow kept playing in the background.

In the viral video, Cardi is seen dressed in an orange dress and angrily throwing her mic at the person, as they are escorted by security. Several social media users were quick to compare the singer to Fab Morvan and the late Rob Pilatus from Milli Vanilli.

The pop duo had to return their Grammy Award in the Best New Artist category in 1990 after it was found out that they had not sung on their songs. They were also caught lip-syncing during a live performance. The viral video of Cardi B also prompted some fans to make comparisons with the infamous duo and think that she was just lip-syncing in her whole performance.

Although several people hailed Cardi for retaliating against the violent concert attendee, others were critical of the singer lip-syncing during the live performance. One of the users wrote:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi B's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Cardi B's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident

After the video of Cardi B throwing a mic at an audience member while her song Bodak Yellow kept playing in the background went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users compared Cardi to Milli Vanilli and demanded the same consequence for the former.

Others slammed the singer for lip-syncing reminding her that people pay hundreds of bucks to see their favorite artist sing live and not make a spectacle.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @consequence/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cardi's lip-syncing and mic-throwing incident. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

The mic-throwing incident on Saturday came just hours after Cardi B had thrown another microphone at a DJ in Las Vegas.

Cardi was playing at Drai's Beachclub the night before when she grew agitated because the DJ was reportedly cutting off her songs too soon.

Cardi B's mic-throwing incident comes after several artists suffered major injuries at their concerts after people threw things at them while they were performing.

In early July, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye with a bracelet while she was singing If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too) at Idaho's Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise.

Singer Bebe Rexha also required stitches on her eyebrows after a concertgoer threw a phone at her in June 2023.