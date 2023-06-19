What happened to Bebe Rexha? Singer reveals injuries after video of getting hit by phone goes viral

Singer Bebe Rexha was escorted off the stage after a phone hit her in the head during a concert in New York on June 18, 2023. The suspect, was also identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, and he has already been arrested.

On Monday, Rexha shared a TikTok video which showed her with a bruised face, sporting a bandage above her eye. She can be heard singing her song I'm Good, and the caption read:

"I'm okay you guys."

Bebe Rexha needed stiches after being hit in the head by a phone

Bebe Rexha had to get stitches for her injuries (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha was busy with her performance at Rooftop at Pier 17 on Sunday when she was injured by a phone that was tossed in the air. Rexha was immediately taken to the hospital, and she had to get a few stitches.

The police officers immediately received information about the incident, and the suspect was found to be a 27-year-old man named Nicolas Malvagna. Nicolas was taken into custody and charged with assault. He was presented at the court on June 19, 2023, and further details will be disclosed later.

Videos of the incident have already gone viral online, showing someone from the crowd throwing a phone towards the stage and hitting Bebe's face. She eventually goes down on her knees, and the crew members run towards her. The videos revealed that she was hit in the upper left cheek below her eye. Rexha's representatives have not commented on the incident so far.

An eyewitness named Brian Good spoke to The Post, stating that Rexha was hit with the phone when she was leaving the stage. Brian described the entire experience as "scary," and the cops entered the building when the crowd exited the venue.

Meanwhile, there was a dispute among the crowd while Rexha was about to perform, and she had to halt in between. The security managed to separate the crowd.

Bebe Rexha responds to the body-shaming trolls on Twitter

Rexha responded to the body-shaming trolls earlier this month when she was criticized for her fluctuating weight. She posted a tweet, including a mirror selfie flaunting her tummy, on June 2, 2023, and wrote:

"Yes I'm in my fat era and what?"

There was a screenshot of search suggestions on TikTok, and it featured phrases like Bebe Rexha Coachella fat, Bebe Rexha getting fat same, and more. Bebe had previously expressed her frustration with the social media platform for suggesting search phrases to users.

She wrote in another tweet that the search bar on TikTok makes her upset. She clarified that she has put on some weight, but she is unhappy with the reaction of the netizens.

The 33-year-old's third album, Bebe, was released in April 2023. The album received positive reviews and reached the top of the Billboard charts.

