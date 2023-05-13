Why was Young Thug hospitalized? Rapper on the mend after health scare ahead of court hearing

Young Thug has been released after being hospitalized on Thursday. The rapper was at the Cobb County Jail, where he suffered chest pain before his hearing scheduled for May 11, 2023. However, he is expected to be present before the court on Friday. The news was confirmed by his attorney.

Thug's attorney Keith Adams said that the rapper has faced similar problems in the past. He also spoke to Judge Ural Glanville, saying that he was worried about Thug's condition. In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Adams said that the information about Thug's hospitalization was revealed to him later:

"My understanding is when he went to go be seen by a doctor, he was OK, he was alert. I don't have any reason to believe he is in any serious condition. He just wasn't feeling well."

YSL RICO UPDATES ひ @ThuggerDaily UPDATE:



Young Thug was taken to the hospital again this morning.



He was released from the hospital yesterday afternoon, and showed up to the courthouse this morning but still wasn’t feeling well and was taken back. UPDATE:Young Thug was taken to the hospital again this morning.He was released from the hospital yesterday afternoon, and showed up to the courthouse this morning but still wasn’t feeling well and was taken back.

In a motion filed in April 2023, Thug's attorney stated that the rapper's health has deteriorated as he is not getting healthy food and is consuming chocolate and chips. The motion further mentioned that Thug has not seen sunlight since May last year as he is being kept in a small cell.

Thug is reportedly also not getting enough sleep and can sleep for only five hours every day as he has to wake up between 3 am and 4 am on the days when he is supposed to appear at the court, which are very frequent.

Young Thug was arrested on RICO charges in May 2022

Young Thug was arrested on charges of RCO violation in 2022 (Image via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Young Thug was arrested with Gunna in May last year. The two were slammed with charges of racketeering and gang activity. Thug was taken to Fulton County at the time and was accused of violating the RICO Act and committing felony, alongside participating in criminal street gang activity.

Thug's residence was raided by the agents the same month. He was later denied bond during his hearing on June 2, 2022, and Judge Ural Glanville declared that Thug can be a danger to the community and witnesses could be intimated.

Stating that Thug could be a flight risk, Glanville said:

"In particular, the state's proffer that they have taken proffers from other gang members – people who are in this particular indictment and others who are not in this indictment – that he is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous and if he crosses them he'll kill them or their families."

Young Thug was already denied bond on May 23, 2022. His attorney at the time reportedly requested an emergency bond on the grounds that his client was living in inhumane conditions.

Poll : 0 votes