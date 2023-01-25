What did Solomon Pena do? Former politician denied bond in alleged shooting case

Former New Mexico Republican Party candidate, Solomon Pena, has been denied bond for his release from jail after being arrested on charges of shooting at the houses of Democratic Party officials after he failed to win the New Mexico House District 14 seat in the 2022 election.

39-year-old Pena has been accused of hiring four men and paying them around $500 to fire at the home of some Democratic leaders in Albuqurque.

He has also been deemed too dangerous to be released as he allegedly participated in one of the shootings himself.

Solomon Pena made a number of election fraud claims without proof

After losing the 2022 election, Solomon Pena, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, made claims of election fraud. After Trump announced his intention to run for President in 2024, Pena said in a tweet:

"Trump just announced for 2024. I stand with him. I never conceded my HD 14 race. Now researching my options."

The attacks that were allegedly masterminded by Pena began on December 4, 2022, almost a month after the election results were declared, but there have been no reports of injuries as a result of said shootings.

One of the group's targets was the house of Senator Linda Lopez.

Solomon Pena is facing a total of 15 charges, including attempted aggravated battery, four counts of shooting at an occupied residence, criminal solicitation, and others.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has condemned Pena's actions. He said the former GOP candidate is:

"someone who did the worst imaginable thing you can do when you have a political disagreement, which is turn to violence."

Bernillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa has revealed to CBS News that Solomon Pena allegedly asked her not to certify the results of the election in which he lost with 26% votes to his name. Her home was attacked on January 4. She said regarding the attack:

"My home was shot right through my front door, four times, out my back window, right through my living room and kitchen, right where I had been playing, only hours before, with my brand-new grandbaby,"

Three earlier attacks were carried out at the residences of New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martinez (December 8), Bernalillo County ex-Commissioner Debbie O’Malley (December 11).

Pena served seven years in jail after being arrest on burglary charges in 2008

This is not the first time that Solomon Pena has found himself on the wrong side of the law. In 2008, he was arrested as part of a burglary ring that involved what has been described as a "smash and grab scheme."

His lawyer, Roberta Yurcic, said regarding the recent charges:

“Mr. Peña and I look forward to a full and fair investigation of these claims. I plan to fully defend Mr. Peña and fiercely safeguard his rights throughout this process.”

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina had earlier said that there might be a chance that Pena got to know one of the shooters he had hired during his days in prison.

