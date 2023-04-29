Who is Tsu Surf? Age, real name, and all about the rapper facing 30 years in prison over RICO charges

Musician Tsu Surf pleaded guilty to two RICO charges and has been sentenced. He was accused of violating the RICO Act and accepted the blame for two charges via video satellite. The charges include racketeering conspiracy, and firearms and ammunition possession as a convicted felon. Surf is among the 10 people who were arrested on racketeering charges in 2022. All were reportedly members of a Crips gang set called the Silverback Gorillas or SBG.

According to the RICO Act, anyone who has committed two counts of racketeering activity from a list of 35 crimes within 10 years could be accused of racketeering. They can be accused if they are linked to any enterprise in some way. They can be fined up to $25,000 and sentenced to up to 20 years if found guilty.

Tsu Surf has released several mixtapes over the years

Tsu Surf was born on January 15, 1990, and his real name is Rahjon Cox. While he pursued his career as a rapper, he also followed artists like Jay Z and Jadakiss and was heavily influenced by them.

The 33-year-old gained recognition for his victories in the rapping battles and is known for using his wordplay skills to defeat his opponents. His skills have been frequently featured in his projects alongside live performances.

Cox started releasing his musical projects in 2010 and collaborated with artists like Joe Budden, Wale, and Kevin Durant at the beginning of his career. He slowly became popular as a competitor in rapping battles but had to take a break from his career due to a few legal problems.

After being released from prison, he released an album titled Seven 25 in 2019. He continued to release other successful projects like MSYKYM, Until Further Notice, and Disparu.

Tsu Surf was arrested in New Jersey in October 2022

Tsu Surf was previously arrested on October 13, 2022, in New Jersey by the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force at around 1:30 pm. He was taken to the Essex County Jail in Newark, New Jersey.

Surf was reportedly arrested from his house and an unidentified woman was also staying with him. According to sources, Surf tried to run away from the backdoor but realized that he couldn't do it when he realized that officers had surrounded the entire area.

Following this, Surf locked himself inside until the crisis negotiators arrived and he surrendered.

Tsu Surf was arrested from his residence in 2022 (Image via tsu_surf/Instagram)

He was scheduled to be taken to court the next day. His manager spoke about the musician's legal issues with Lisa Avers. Surf's manager, Qua Bellamy said that the musician was being positive about everything and is prepared to face everything.

Avers later shared a video on Twitter saying that Surf was planning something to take care of his family and the business associates who were associated with him. Avers added:

"Qua also says that Tsu does not know the severity of the situation yet, but is preparing for the worst and praying for the best."

RICO charges emerged from incidents that happened between January 24, 2013, and May 8, 2022. Several other personalities, including Young Thug and Gunna were arrested in 2022 on similar charges.

