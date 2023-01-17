"He's just like screaming": Cardi B reveals Offset's heartbreaking reaction on hearing Takeoff was dead 

In a recent interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, American rapper Cardi B revealed how her husband, Offset, reacted after hearing about Takeoff's death.

Speaking about the ordeal Offset went through when he learned of Takeoff's death, Cardi B, on Jason Lee's show, Revolt, said:

"We was in bad. We was supposed to go to La La's party in New York and my daughter threw up all over my costume...We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone and he's just like 'No!'" He screaming and screaming. And I'm like, 'What's going on?' He's like, 'Takeoff is dead.'"

Bardi Crave @bardiicrave Cardi B on finding out about Takeoff’s passing



“Offset just started screaming saying no and throwing up and I asked what’s wrong and he said Takeoff is dead and I slapped him and said DON’T SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT!” Cardi B on finding out about Takeoff’s passing“Offset just started screaming saying no and throwing up and I asked what’s wrong and he said Takeoff is dead and I slapped him and said DON’T SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT!” https://t.co/aiLtf8Qfei

Cardi B continued:

"I smacked him, I was like, 'Don't say that.' He's just like screaming. Throwing things. Throwing up. Running all over. I was just so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible."

Takeoff, Offset's first cousin, was shot dead on November 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Cardi B had earlier shared that Offset was heartbroken after Takeoff’s death

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia 🕊️



“I been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, he no longer smiles… seeing him randomly cry.. I am heartbroken” Cardi B speaks on feeling hopeless trying to help Offset after the passing of his cousin Takeoff.🕊️“I been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, he no longer smiles… seeing him randomly cry.. I am heartbroken” Cardi B speaks on feeling hopeless trying to help Offset after the passing of his cousin Takeoff.💔🕊️“I been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, he no longer smiles… seeing him randomly cry.. I am heartbroken” https://t.co/1lskk52aVr

In a now-deleted voice note on Twitter, the WAP singer had expressed that Takeoff's death was hard on Offset. She noted that externally she and Offset had been living their lives normally, but deep down, their hearts were heavy.

Cardi B said:

“I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind. Completely fu**ing schedule been changing trying to keep up with work after everything he been going through for these past couple of weeks."

Shortly after Takeoff’s death, Offset, in an Instagram post on November 16, said:

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time.”

Here's the full Instagram post:

Since December 2022, Offset has started posting homage videos before his live shows by projecting an image of the artist on the screen behind his DJ with Jackson 5's 1971 heartbreak ballad Never Can Say Goodbye playing in the background.

What happened to Takeoff?

Takeoff, one of the founding members of the group Migos, was shot dead on November 1 in Houston. The rapper reportedly went to a bowling alley along with 40 others after a private party that ended around 1 am.

As per reports, Takeoff was playing a dice game with his uncle Quavo, who was shooting dice. At one point, Quavo's pockets became empty, and he started acting aggressively, leading to a reaction from the opposite side, after which shots were fired. Both sides continued firing bullets.

The Houston Police Department reported that around 50 people were present during the incident.

Poll : 0 votes