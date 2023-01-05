"The pain and lifelessness in his face": Quavo's new song tribute lyrics to Takeoff leaves fans emotional

American rapper Quavo left fans emotional after he shared a new song tribute to his late nephew and Migos member, Takeoff.
On Wednesday, January 4, the 31-year-old star shared a 4-minute 10-second song titled Without You on his YouTube channel for Takeoff, who was shot to death on November 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
In the monochrome video, Quavo can be seen sitting sadly in a studio, smoking and looking down while gently rocking his chair as the song plays in the background.
Takeoff was a part of the hip-hop group Migos since 2008, along with his uncle Quavo and first cousin once removed, Offset.
Twitter reacts to Quavo's new song tribute to Takeoff
After Quavo's song, Without You, a tribute to Takeoff, went viral over the internet, Twitterati was left emotional. Several users called the song "emotional" and a "beautiful" way to remember the Hotel Lobby singer while noting their personal losses.
Others wished the rapper strength and healing in these testing times, with one user even stating there will never be another Migos.
What did Quavo sing for Takeoff in Without You?
In the emotional song Without You, the rapper sings intergalactic lyrics in the chorus while remembering Takeoff.
"Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it's bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I'm a be with my dog."
Further, he remembered the highs and lows of the duo's careers that they experienced together.
“Remember them days we ain’t have our sh*t together?/On the Nawfside times was hard but them days was better.”
He also made a reference to their debut album, Only Built for Infinity Links, which was released in October 2022.
“I wish I had a time machine/Just so you take a ride with me/I miss just how you smile at me/Unc & Phew until infinity.”
The final lines of the emotional song are:
“But I know it don’t work that way. Imma see you again some day.”
The song fades with the singer singing, "Take, I'm sorry," as the paper animation folds into a spaceship and takes off into space.
This is not the first time the rapper has shared a tribute to his late nephew, Takeoff. On November 12, 2022, the singer posted a lengthy letter on his Instagram handle addressed to the late rapper.
Mentioning his unbreakable bond with "Take," the rapper stated that the duo always remained and did things together.
"Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team.”
Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot on November 1, 2022, at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, where he and Quavo were attending a party, which consisted of about 40 to 50 people. Some people were playing a dice game with the Migos duo standing there.
After the game, an argument occurred outside the bowling alley, where Takeoff was an "innocent bystander" but was shot by Patrick Xavier Clark.