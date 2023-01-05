"The pain and lifelessness in his face": Quavo's new song tribute lyrics to Takeoff leaves fans emotional

American rapper Quavo left fans emotional after he shared a new song tribute to his late nephew and Migos member, Takeoff.

On Wednesday, January 4, the 31-year-old star shared a 4-minute 10-second song titled Without You on his YouTube channel for Takeoff, who was shot to death on November 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Screenshot of an emotional fan reacting to Quavo's new song (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

In the monochrome video, Quavo can be seen sitting sadly in a studio, smoking and looking down while gently rocking his chair as the song plays in the background.

Takeoff was a part of the hip-hop group Migos since 2008, along with his uncle Quavo and first cousin once removed, Offset.

Twitter reacts to Quavo's new song tribute to Takeoff

After Quavo's song, Without You, a tribute to Takeoff, went viral over the internet, Twitterati was left emotional. Several users called the song "emotional" and a "beautiful" way to remember the Hotel Lobby singer while noting their personal losses.

Others wished the rapper strength and healing in these testing times, with one user even stating there will never be another Migos.

Mcdollars Freeway @mcdollarsfree7 @1DJFirstClass This is not a regular song. It's an emotional art, it's an emotional tribute @1DJFirstClass This is not a regular song. It's an emotional art, it's an emotional tribute

manipulating mitch @WereDaBassAt @1DJFirstClass “Wrap my arms around & hold you tight phew so you can never say goodbye to me” @1DJFirstClass “Wrap my arms around & hold you tight phew so you can never say goodbye to me” https://t.co/IFDdGqbwKb

◎ 𝑖𝑖𝑖³ 𝑎𝑚 𝑉𝑜𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟𝑦 🍥 @iamvocabulary @1DJFirstClass You're never the same when you lose your best friend, you never heal, you just get used to the pain. Wife died 13 years ago and some days the pain is unbearable. God bless Quavo, hang in there. @1DJFirstClass You're never the same when you lose your best friend, you never heal, you just get used to the pain. Wife died 13 years ago and some days the pain is unbearable. God bless Quavo, hang in there.

Aprilmarie40 @aprilmarie40 @1DJFirstClass especially when he sang "I'm sorry" at the end especially when he sang "I'm sorry" at the end @1DJFirstClass 💔 especially when he sang "I'm sorry" at the end 😭

DZY.G @ItsDZYG 🏾 @1DJFirstClass Maybe Its me , RIP Take but idk jus wasnt it for me . Hope he feels better tho @1DJFirstClass Maybe Its me , RIP Take but idk jus wasnt it for me . Hope he feels better tho 🙏🏾

LE🎈🤍 @Whatgetsmeh @1DJFirstClass He done lost weight he stressed y'all pray for him @1DJFirstClass He done lost weight he stressed y'all pray for him 🙏

Jace25 @budter8 ‍🩹 energy. I pray your continued journey of life will have peace one day at a time @1DJFirstClass First let say what an incredible tribute very touching. I wanna send you positive vibes and encouragement along with healing‍🩹 energy. I pray your continued journey of life will have peace one day at a time @QuavoStuntin @1DJFirstClass First let say what an incredible tribute very touching. I wanna send you positive vibes and encouragement along with healing ❤️‍🩹 energy. I pray your continued journey of life will have peace one day at a time @QuavoStuntin https://t.co/B9PkrKtwc2

KTommy$hoes @KMatthewThomas @1YoungTakeoff @1DJFirstClass Sorry to @QuavoStuntin @OffsetYRN yall didn’t deserve what just happened to your family. Takeoff was a real down dude, his Sneaker Shopping video showed how goofy & laid back cool he was. The world ain’t the same without Take. It’s worse. @1DJFirstClass Sorry to @QuavoStuntin @1YoungTakeoff @OffsetYRN yall didn’t deserve what just happened to your family. Takeoff was a real down dude, his Sneaker Shopping video showed how goofy & laid back cool he was. The world ain’t the same without Take. It’s worse.

IceHarvest @IceHarvest913 🏾 🏾 @1DJFirstClass Aww, man! The song is such a sweet dedication. One thing about Migos, they were never shy about letting each other know how much they each loved the others. @1DJFirstClass Aww, man! The song is such a sweet dedication. One thing about Migos, they were never shy about letting each other know how much they each loved the others. 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Michael @crenshawmj damn man that hit hard Rest In Peace Takeoff 🏾 🏾 🏾🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ there will never be another Migos @1DJFirstClass Take I’m sorrydamn man that hit hard Rest In Peace Takeoff🏾🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️there will never be another Migos @1DJFirstClass Take I’m sorry 🎶 damn man that hit hard Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 there will never be another Migos https://t.co/B8goTcgrvH

©️ @weloveyoucallie that quavo song about takeoff got me crying at 10am i still can’t believe it’s over man that quavo song about takeoff got me crying at 10am i still can’t believe it’s over man https://t.co/MRMe7AIMlG

Spoken Truth @TalkSpeakTruth 🏽 🏽 @QuavoStuntin This song is beautiful and emotional. Please take your time and heal. There’s no timeframe to heal…but take care of yourself. The fans will be here. Sending prayers, peace and positive words to you and your fam @QuavoStuntin This song is beautiful and emotional. Please take your time and heal. There’s no timeframe to heal…but take care of yourself. The fans will be here. Sending prayers, peace and positive words to you and your fam🙏🏽🚀🙏🏽

JACKIE DIAMONDZ @DiamondzJackie 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 @QuavoStuntin QUAVO that’s a BEAUTIFUL SONG TO TAKEOFF, I’m just DEEPLY SAD AND DEEPLY SORRY YOU HAD TO WRITE ✍🏽 IT RIGHT NOW @QuavoStuntin QUAVO that’s a BEAUTIFUL SONG TO TAKEOFF, I’m just DEEPLY SAD AND DEEPLY SORRY YOU HAD TO WRITE ✍🏽 IT RIGHT NOW🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭💜💛💜💛

Antoinette Mitchell @Antoine19980307 TAKEOFF @QuavoStuntin Quavo I teared up when I heard your voice rapping, I know its hard and it hurt so bad, but God,Lord my family and I are Praying right now for you and your family strength and healing, Love you Quavo, RIH KINGTAKEOFF @QuavoStuntin Quavo I teared up when I heard your voice rapping, I know its hard and it hurt so bad, but God,Lord my family and I are Praying right now for you and your family strength and healing, Love you Quavo, RIH KING 👑 TAKEOFF 🚀💔❤️😭

Venus1 @Venus_1nOnly 🏽🫶🏽 @QuavoStuntin We love you! This is beautiful! Hold tight to your memories. They will last a lifetime! Sending strength prayers to you & your family. Keep your head up. Lift your prayers even higher. Press & praise your way thru! ♾️🏽🫶🏽 @QuavoStuntin We love you! This is beautiful! Hold tight to your memories. They will last a lifetime! Sending strength prayers to you & your family. Keep your head up. Lift your prayers even higher. Press & praise your way thru! ♾️🙏🏽🫶🏽🏁

What did Quavo sing for Takeoff in Without You?

In the emotional song Without You, the rapper sings intergalactic lyrics in the chorus while remembering Takeoff.

"Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it's bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I'm a be with my dog."

Further, he remembered the highs and lows of the duo's careers that they experienced together.

“Remember them days we ain’t have our sh*t together?/On the Nawfside times was hard but them days was better.”

He also made a reference to their debut album, Only Built for Infinity Links, which was released in October 2022.

“I wish I had a time machine/Just so you take a ride with me/I miss just how you smile at me/Unc & Phew until infinity.”

The final lines of the emotional song are:

“But I know it don’t work that way. Imma see you again some day.”

The song fades with the singer singing, "Take, I'm sorry," as the paper animation folds into a spaceship and takes off into space.

This is not the first time the rapper has shared a tribute to his late nephew, Takeoff. On November 12, 2022, the singer posted a lengthy letter on his Instagram handle addressed to the late rapper.

Mentioning his unbreakable bond with "Take," the rapper stated that the duo always remained and did things together.

"Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot on November 1, 2022, at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, where he and Quavo were attending a party, which consisted of about 40 to 50 people. Some people were playing a dice game with the Migos duo standing there.

After the game, an argument occurred outside the bowling alley, where Takeoff was an "innocent bystander" but was shot by Patrick Xavier Clark.

