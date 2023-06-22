"This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires": Cardi B and Brian Szasz feud explained as duo engage in a Twitter war

Recently, celebrity rapper Cardi B of Feeling This fame got engaged in a Twitter feud with Brian Szasz, who happens to be the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding. He is among the five people missing inside the Titan submersible that went in search of the Titanic wreckage on the morning of June 18 and lost contact with the mother ship only 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive.

The reason behind the feud was Brian Szasz attending a Blink-182 concert while his stepfather was missing. At first, Cardi B slammed him on his Instagram story where he shared his smiling photo from the concert. She wrote:

“One of the billionaires that’s missing underwater from that submarine sh*t … Their stepson is at a concert, right?”

While extensive search and rescue operation is ongoing, as of Wednesday, the five people onboard have less than 24 hours of oxygen left.

Later, the WAP rapper also took to Twitter to further condemn Szasz, which took the feud a step further.

Cardi B thinks Brain Szasz should be at home and consoling his mother

Cardi B is a family woman with two children, a four-year-old daughter Kulture and a 1-year-old son Wave, with rapper-husband Offset. So, according to her, Brian Szasz was not supposed to be at a rock show but rather “sad” at home and “crying for his missing stepfather.

Putting herself in the shoes of the billionaire businessman, she said:

“You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

She continued:

“You supposed to be consoling your mom and sh*t.”

While some netizens agreed with Cardi B, others asked her to mind her own business.

Following this she also added how she would prefer to be loved than rich.

“I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved, like, damn.”

At first, Szasz got back at her on his Instagram story saying:

“Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now?”

Later, he also clarified that attending a concert could seem like the wrong thing to do when a family member was missing, but the show helped him cope with his fears. He took to Facebook to share:

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Brian, 37, further added:

“What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

He even added a smiling photo of himself wearing a Blink-182 shirt and posing in front of a merchandise tent. The post has since been deleted. Interestingly, just 20 minutes before this particular post, he had shared how Hamish Harding was his stepfather and he was trapped in the missing submarine.

“Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful,” he wrote.

After a long-drawn Twitter feud with Cardi B, Brian Szasz went on to delete his Twitter account. His Instagram story was also removed along with the comments.

However, On June 22, he tagged the rapper on one of his Instagram stories and called her out for being a b*tch and not knowing what’s really going on with him or his family.

Hamish Harding is a 58-year-old British billionaire based in the UAE and is a businessman by profession. He is also a passionate sea explorer, pilot, aviator, and space tourist. He is married to Linda Harding and has two sons Rory and Giles. He also has a stepdaughter Lauren and a stepson Brian Szasz.

