Who is Hamish Harding married to? All about his wife and children amid stepson Brian Szasz controversy

Brian Szasz is the stepson of UK businessman Hamish Harding, who was aboard the OceanGate Titan that went missing while exploring the Titanic wreckage. He is now being criticized for attending a concert in the face of his father's uncertain fate. Szasz was spotted at a Blink-182 concert in San Diego on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The submersible carrying Hamish lost contact with its support ship Polar Prince on Sunday, June 18, 2023, just 1:45 hours into its dive, prompting a desperate search and rescue operation.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani tech businessman Shanzada Dawood and his teenage son Sulaiman, and French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet were aboard the vessel in addition to Hamish.

The British billionaire is based in UAE where he runs the aircraft company, Action Aviation. He is a well-known aviator and space tourist with a degree in natural sciences and chemical engineering from Cambridge. Additionally, he holds three Guinness World Records for his various aviation and space expeditions.

Hamish Harding is married to Linda Harding, and the two share sons Rory and Giles. The 58-year-old billionaire is also stepfather to a daughter Lauren and a son Brian.

Hamish Harding's disappearance was first confirmed by his stepson Brian

Harding's stepson Szasz initially was the one to confirm his stepfather was amongst those who went missing about OceanGate's Titan, through a now-deleted Facebook post that read:

"Thoughts and prayers for my Mom and Hamish Harding. Hamish Harding, my stepfather, has gone missing on a submarine."

The post was soon removed at his mother's request for privacy. Just a day later, Brian attended the Blink-182 concert held in San Diego, in an effort to "cope" after the devastating news of his father.

When several people questioned his decision he explained that while "distasteful" to many, the band has helped him through "hard times."

The 37-year-old audio engineer tweeted at the band's members prior to the concert:

"My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea... I'm devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up."

Brian's actions after his stepfather, Hamish Harding, went missing were questioned by many, including rapper Cardi B, who took to Instagram to criticize the 37-year-old.

In her IG story, she stated he was "supposed to be" home with his mother awaiting any update about Hamish. She suggested that it was "sad" that despite being a millionaire, he did not care about his stepdad. She stated:

"I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved."

Updates about the OceanGate submersible

The Titan is the only vessel by the company that can reach the depths necessary to reach the Titanic. It is designed to carry a maximum of five people along with a 96-hour oxygen supply, leaving rescuers only a handful of hours before they run out.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that several crews detected "banging" noises every thirty minutes on Tuesday and again every four hours after sonar devices were deployed. Rescue crews said that additional acoustic feedback would help in their efforts.

The passengers onboard have less than 24 hours of oxygen supply remaining.

Poll : 0 votes