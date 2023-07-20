"We're so happy": Demi Lovato opens up on relationship with boyfriend Jutes

Former Disney icon Demi Lovato's life in the limelight has truly been a roller coaster ride, full of highs and lows, but recently it seems that the American songstress has been blessed with true love. The Camp Rock starrer is in a committed relationship with Canadian musician Jordan Lutes, who goes by Jutes since August last year.

In an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on July 14, 2023, the songstress opened up on the most anticipated topic of her love life.

The Cool for the Summer singer gushed about her relationship with boyfriend Jutes, saying that they are first and foremost "friends".

"We're so happy," the singer said.

The singer said that the couple became "friends" first and then their relationship took an unexpected romantic turn and they decided to start dating after coming clean with their feelings for one another.

Elaborating more on their friendship, the 30-year-old said:

"We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

Demi Lovato on who initiated conversation first

It was a "mutual thing", Demi Lovato said when asked who initiated the conversation first. It was a simple conversation over text that helped them take their relationship to the next level. The duo did not leave any secrets when it came to opening up about how they felt about one another.

The songstress also said that she's grateful that she made the right choice in moving forward with the decision to take the next step in their relationship, and said that she's "super happy" with Jutes, calling him her "best friend".

Demi Lovato further added:

"We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing?"

The couple does not shy away from some online PDA and the Confident hit maker definitely took her sweet time penning the most heartfelt birthday post for her beau.

On March 28, 2023, Jutes turned 31, and the songstress made his day even more special with her elaborate Instagram post where she declared her love for him.

The Instagram post began reading:

"My sweet angel — it's officially your birthday!!! I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

The post further read:

"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine."

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes's musical collaborations

In the interview, the Stone Cold singer revealed that the couple is a fan of each other's music. Jutes wrote several of her tracks in her album HOLY FVCK, including Happy Ending and Substance.

From the interview, it was made amply clear that the couple is still going strong, and fans can definitely look forward to more musical collaborations from the two brilliant artists.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato's Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) featuring Slash was released five days ago.