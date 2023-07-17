What did Demi Lovato overdose on? Singer opens up on long lasting effects of near-fatal 2018 incident

Singer Demi Lovato appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, where she addressed her 2018 overdose. At the time, the singer had overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl and it led to her suffering from three strokes and a heart attack. She also revealed that she was still suffering from issues with her hearing and vision due to the same.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a drug overdose. Discretion is advised.

Lovato started by saying that she does not have any regrets except that she overdosed which led to a disability. She added that she doesn't drive due to her blind spots and called them a "daily constant reminder."

"You know, anytime I look at something, like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face, and so it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again."

Demi Lovato News @justcatchmedemi Demi talking about their overdose in 2018:

“Luckily in the mind state that I’m in now, you know, being sober, having a clear head, I just think in a more positive mind space and I’m not focusing on the shame at all […]

She has been sober for a long time and underwent treatment in 2021 following which she began her work on the album, Holy Fvck. Demi said that she is in a more positive mind space now and that she isn't putting any focus on shame.

Lovato said that she knew the reasons for everything that happened to her but she had no shame because it was a life lesson she had to learn.

What happened to Demi Lovato after the overdose in 2018?

Demi Lovato had to be hospitalized after the overdose in 2018 (Image via Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed at her residence in Hollywood Hills in July 2018 and had to be given Narcan, a medication that is used for opioid emergencies. Sources disclosed later that the singer was fine and stable, and she also shared a note on Instagram the following month about the overdose.

"What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she wrote.

Lovato then thanked everyone for praying for her recovery, adding that their positive thoughts and prayers helped to keep her alive. Before the overdose incident, Demi also released a ballad titled Sober where she sings:

"Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore. Daddy, please forgive me for the spilled drinks on the floor. The ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Demi Lovato later changed her genre to rock music. She has already announced the release of an album titled Revamped, which will feature the rock versions of her previous albums. In her latest interview with Andy Cohen, she stated that she will return to pop music and is planning for collaborations.

Demi stated that she has been an expert in rock music for many years. She also noted that she chose this path after getting sober and realizing that certain things in her life need a change.

The 30-year-old's latest album came out in 2022 and it was titled Holy Fvck. The album received a positive response and it reached the seventh spot on the US Billboard 200.

It is also worth noting that Demi Lovato recently also opened up about going back to using the "she/her" pronouns. This came two years after she announced that she was non-binary and her preferred pronouns were "they/them."