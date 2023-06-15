What is non-binary? Netizens react as Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns

When singer Demi Lovato began using the "they/them" pronouns in 2021 and now the singer is back in the spotlight again. This time, she is in the news after she revealed that she would now be switching back to "she/her." She claimed that she was switching because she was "tired" of having to explain her pronouns. Demi Lovato added that the main reason she changed back her pronouns was the unavailability of options to select her preferable gender on government forms and documents.

While talking to GQ Hype Spain, Lovato revealed that the documents only gave her the option to choose "male" or "female." She said that she constantly had to educate and explain to people why she identified with the pronouns she used. The singer noted that it was "absolutely exhausting" and that she got tired. She added that it was for that very reason that she knew that it was important to spread the word.

During the interview, she also talked about having more gender-neutral spaces like bathrooms. She said that she had to access the women's bathrooms even though she didn't completely identify with that. Lovato noted that there are only two options, "male and female" and that none of that really made sense to her.

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May 2021 when she took the internet by storm and revealed that she would change her pronouns to they/them. She made the announcement on her podcast and had people supporting her when she announced it.

A person who identifies as non-binary is someone who identifies as outside a particular gender. The person neither identifies as male nor as female and identifies as a non-binary person.

Gender therapists describe non-binary as being “connected to both genders or even none”

One year after Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and changed her pronouns back to "she/her," social media users were curious to know more about the term. Many educators and therapists describe the term as being connected to both the male and female genders. However, in some cases, it might also be connected to none.

A gender therapist, Rae McDaniel, discussed the matter and said that the way the non-binary identity is experienced changes from person to person. Rae added that it could include people who identify with certain aspects of binary identities like feeling connected to a "blend of both the male and female genders. However, the gender therapist added that others may not identify with any gender at all.

McDaniel noted:

“However, for many individuals, gender, gender identity, and gender expression change over time.”

Demi Lovato Hub  @LovatoHub Demi talks about how they felt "forced" to accept female pronouns due to lack of understanding of people that identify as non-binary. Demi talks about how they felt "forced" to accept female pronouns due to lack of understanding of people that identify as non-binary. https://t.co/wt9gyVjKD4

"Non-binary" is a term used to describe someone who does not exclusively identify as male or female. It is an umbrella term that includes various gender identities beyond the traditional binary categories. Non-binary individuals may feel that they don't fully fit into the idea of being only a man or a woman.

Many experts in the field say that non-binary is all about recognizing and embracing the diversity of gender identities. They say that it is understanding that not everyone fits into the categories of male or female. It is also about allowing people to express themselves and be seen for who they truly are beyond traditional gender norms.

However, as Demi Lovato became the center of the spotlight once again, she brought forward many reactions, as netizens didn't shy away from sharing their opinions.

Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek @karenalainehunt Demi Lovato says being non-binary is 'exhausting' because she has to deal with things like 'having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it'

Really? Go live in Egypt for a year. You'll be begging to come back to the freedom of America. Demi Lovato says being non-binary is 'exhausting' because she has to deal with things like 'having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it'Really? Go live in Egypt for a year. You'll be begging to come back to the freedom of America.

Social media users reacted to Demi Lovato changing her pronouns after getting “exhausted”

News and controversies spread around fast on social media. Something similar happened when Demi Lovato announced she would now be called “she,” and not “they.” The topic of pronouns and gender identity can sometimes spark discussions and reactions on social media. As soon as a Twitter page, @justcatchmedemi shared the news, netizens took to social media to discuss what they felt about the issue.

While many said that she only began using the "they/them" pronouns for attention, others took it as a chance to speak up about the singer's looks. However, Demi Lovato has yet to respond to any of the reactions as of writing this article.

That being said, she told the publication that she still identifies as non-binary and will continue to spread the message of gender identity.

