When was Megan Thee Stallion shot? Foot injury pictures surface from Tory Lanez trial

Pictures of American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's injured foot from her trial with Tory Lanez have surfaced online.

On Tuesday, January 10, TMZ published graphic pictures of the 29-year-old's damaged foot, which resulted from an argument between her and Lanez in July 2020.

Kollege Kidd @KollegeKidd Photo of Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot After She Was Shot Leaks On The Net Photo of Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot After She Was Shot Leaks On The Net https://t.co/5u5rDLDt4K

The photos were used as exhibits for Lanez's trial. Other images shared by the publication show blood stains inside the SUV from the crime scene.

Inside the Cadillac, a golden suitcase with blood spots and the gun with which Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion were present. Another picture showed an X-ray of the Savage rapper's severed foot when she was taken to the hospital.

Brief recap of what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez

The incident occurred on July 12, 2020, after Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez attended Kylie Jenner's house party. The Cognac Queen singer was seen going to a hospital in a police car after suffering a foot injury.

Initial reports claimed that the rapper had injured her foot from broken glass and had been taken into police custody after partying with friends. Later, it was noted that Tory Lanez was arrested for possessing an unregistered gun at the crime scene.

A few days after the incident, Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram handle and, in a since-deleted post, claimed that she sustained gunshot injuries on her foot, a crime committed with the intention to physically harm her. However, she did not give details about the incident or who shot her.

In August 2020, Stallion had an Instagram Live session where she revealed that Tory was behind the gun. She also explained that she did not inform the police at the time because of trust issues.

“Why the f**k would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n- - - - shot me? So I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

Though he denied Megan Thee Stallion's accusations, Tory Lanez was charged with one count of carrying an unregistered weapon and one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in October 2020. As per the charges, three people were in a car in the Hollywood Hills when an argument broke out between two of them.

In April 2022, Megan Thee Stallion detailed her encounter with Lanez, which led to her injured foot. While speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the singer revealed that the argument began with "normal friend stuff," where she wanted to leave Kylie Jenner's party, while others didn't.

Things took a turn when Megan got out of the car, and Lanez started shooting randomly into the ground.

“So I get out of the car, and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b**ch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, Oh my God. Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.”

The trial between the duo began on December 12, 2022. The jury pronounced Tory Lanez guilty of possessing a loaded and unregistered weapon in his vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

David Kenner, who has represented Suge Knight in legal matters, has been retained by the rapper to appeal the verdict in the case. Tory is currently facing jail time of up to 22 years. He will be sentenced for his crimes on January 27, 2023.

