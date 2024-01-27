What did Megan Thee Stallion say about Nicki Minaj? Feud explored amid furor over Hiss lyrics

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion intensified after the latter released her song Hiss, which apparently dissed the former. It appeared as if Megan was taking shots at her fellow singer with the lyrics:

“These ho*s don’t be mad at Megan, these ho*s mad at Megan’s law.”

Many have speculated that the lyrics were in reference to Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who faced legal troubles in 2022. In July of that year, he was ordered to answer for failing to register as a s*x offender in California after he was convicted of first-degree attempted r*pe in 1995.

For those unversed, Megan’s Law is a mandatory federal law that requires law enforcement to alert communities when a registered s*x offender moves into their locality.

Following the supposed diss, Minaj took to X to boast about her accomplishments and troll Megan Thee Stallion for her seemingly failing albums and tracks.

What did Nicki Minaj say? X rant explained as Megan Thee Stallion's song angers the former

On January 27, Minaj took to X and did not hold back. Although she did not mention Megan Thee Stallion by name, it was evidently aimed at her. The former started off her X statement by listing her recent successes including SuperFreakyGirl, Red Ruby Da Sleeze, FTCU, and LTISY amongst others.

Nicki Minaj's lengthy X statement against Megan Thee Stallion 1/4 (Image via NICKIMINAJ/X)

She also mentioned that she held the “LONGEST running #1 female rap album in APPLE MUSIC HISTORY” position. Adding to her accolades, she listed that she reached a billion streams on Spotify faster than any other female rapper.

Nicki Minaj's lengthy X statement against Megan Thee Stallion 2/4 (Image via NICKIMINAJ/X)

Allegedly referring to Megan, Minaj also said:

“If your last 5-10 releases flopped… If The internet checks don’t clear outside in real life. If all the paid blogs & paid tweets = flop after FLOP album…”

Nicki Minaj's lengthy X statement against Megan Thee Stallion 3/4 (Image via NICKIMINAJ/X)

Minaj also alleged that Megan Thee Stallion’s Barbie World track did not make the Hot 100 list. She also stated:

“Claim she went to college but can’t read her contract …? Another manipulation so she can kick ppl to the curb after they helped her. Did y’all run up her color purple song? Nope. Huge vmas performance [big video] = flop. Every album she’s ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time… Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still SUCK.”

Nicki Minaj's lengthy X statement against Megan Thee Stallion 4/4 (Image via NICKIMINAJ/X)

Minaj also got immensely personal with the singer by bringing up her late mother and supposedly turning on people who were previously close to her. Minaj said:

“Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & F**KED your best friend man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant. All b/c I wouldn’t let your funky bu*t pour liquor down my throat? B!ch think she a bully cuz she get a Roc Nation brunch every year. Be mad @ PARDI!!!!!!!!!! He told all your tea but u taking shots at my family? Bwahahhhahahaaaaaaa get up on yo good foot!!!!!!”

According to XXL Magazine, it appeared as if Minaj was referring to Megan Thee Stallion allegedly suggesting she terminate her pregnancy.

The singer disses Megan Thee Stallion in a series of tweets (Image via NICKIMINAJ/X)

Minaj also dissed Megan Thee Stallion on Stationhead by claiming that the latter let “DaBaby be thrown under the bus” alongside Tory Lanez and her mother.

Minaj was supposedly referring to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident with Tory Lanez which took place the night of Kylie Jenner’s 2020 pool party.

Minaj also took to Instagram Live after the release of the Hiss track to tease a new music video. During the same, she asked someone to “get up on your good foot,” which appeared to be a diss towards Megan Thee Stallion who sustained a foot injury following the aforementioned shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion takes to Instagram to seemingly throw shade

As mentioned, Megan Thee Stallion had not responded to Minaj’s X statement. However, the former took to Instagram to post a story of herself laughing. In another story, she attached a screenshot of a Chart Data tweet that revealed that Megan had topped the US Apple Music and iTunes song charts currently.

Megan Thee Stallion's recent Instagram stories explored (Image via theestallion/Instagram)

Fans of Megan now await for her to address Minaj on X.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.