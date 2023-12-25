“Mad cuz her numbers are low”: Internet claps back at Megan Thee Stallion for her comment about Spotify users

Over the holiday season, Megan Thee Stallion found herself surrounded by controversy after playfully dissing Spotify during an Instagram Live session on Saturday, December 24. The rapper’s comment about Spotify users being teenagers sparked a wave of reactions on the internet.

During her candid conversation with a friend off-camera, Megan Thee Stallion jokingly expressed her apparent disdain for Spotify, saying,

“B*tch, Spotify?… I feel like if you’re 15, you have Spotify.”

This remark did not sit well with some people on the internet. One X (formerly Twitter) user, @Snshores, implied a potential connection between Megan's comment and her Spotify performance.

Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion's remark on Spotify

As soon as Megan’s comment went viral, netizens defended Spotify and listed the platform’s virtues. “Girl, Spotify is much better than Apple Music other than the music quality,” one user asserted, while another defended Spotify’s diverse artist lineup not found on iTunes. Here are some more reactions to @popbase's post on Megan's comment:

However, the controversy didn’t stop there. Some fans speculated if there was an underlying motive behind Megan Thee Stallion’s comment, especially considering the success of other artists like Nicki Minaj on both Apple Music and Spotify. One user theorized, “Nicki breaking records and making history on Both Apple Music and Spotify. So I hope she not tryna be shady.”

Megan Thee Stallion, a Warner Music artist, is currently enjoying some holiday downtime between gigs and engaging with her followers on Instagram Live.

Spotify is receiving criticism for proposed policy changes, know about it

Spotify, a giant in the streaming landscape, has faced criticism for proposed policy changes that could impact smaller artists. According to reports, Spotify is raising the threshold for artists to earn royalties, requiring songs to reach 1000 annual streams before payment is made. If this threshold isn’t met, the earnings would be redirected into Spotify’s general revenue pool, potentially benefiting larger artists at the expense of indie musicians.

This move has ignited controversy, with some labeling it a “reverse Robin Hood scenario,” accusing Spotify of taking from smaller artists to support bigger names. While Spotify defended the changes, claiming they would be negligible and arguing that smaller creators often don’t see significant revenue, the backlash from artists and their supporters has been palpable.