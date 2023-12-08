10 most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify in 2023

The much-awaited list of 2023's most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify has finally rolled out, impressing the fans with the artists' musical achievements this year. Some K-pop songs that were released this year exceeded the expectations of fans, which excited them, but other songs were well-liked and appreciated by the community as a whole.

The BTS members, who kickstarted their solo careers following the group's hiatus due to their mandatory enlistment, have unsurprisingly occupied the majority of the list with their diverse yet addictive tracks. Additionally, the monster rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans, which debuted last year, continued to showcase their unwavering influence and impact on the masses with two of their songs standing on the list of 2023's most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify.

2023's Top 10 most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify

10) Love Me Again - BTS' V

The pre-release track of V's solo debut, Love Me Again takes the tenth place on the most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify this year. The idol's solo album, LayOver, which was released on September 8, was undoubtedly one of the most exciting releases for the ARMYs this year. The pre-release track, Love Me Again, highly increased fans' expectations and excitement for his solo debut. The slow and melancholic track which was rolled out on August 9, garnered about 246.6 million streams

9) Set Me Free Pt.2 - BTS' Jimin

Another BTS member's pre-release track of their solo debut on the list of the most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify is Jimin. Before the idol's solo debut, Jimin rolled the exciting track Set Me Free Pt.2 on March 17, which impressed several netizens with its show-stopping choreography and the idol's shocking visuals. Its several intriguing and attractive features earned the song about 248.3 million streams on Spotify.

8) 3D - BTS' Jungkook (feat. Jack Harlow)

Maintaining the continuous streak of BTS members on the list of most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify, BTS' Jungkook's latest single bags the eighth rank. Before the idol's solo studio album release, he rolled out two exciting singles, one of which was 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The full English song, which was released on September 29, received much love for its unique and surprising features, garnering about 266.4 million streams on Spotify.

7) Like Crazy (English Ver.) - BTS' Jimin

Another English track by the BTS members that stands on the list of most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify is Jimin's Like Crazy (English Ver.). The idol's solo debut album, FACE, carried Like Crazy as its title track and he also chose to put forth an English version of the same. Both versions received much love from the fans as they continued to discuss how addictive the song was, garnering about 268.6 million streams on Spotify.

6) FLOWER - BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The first and the only BLACKPINK member that bagged a spot at the most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify is Jisoo. The idol's debut single album, ME, was one of the much-awaited releases this year and its title track, FLOWER, took over the internet with its attractive choreography. Additionally, its other addictive features earned the song about 332.9 million streams on Spotify.

5) Super Shy - NewJeans

Released on July 7, NewJeans' latest comeback also bagged a spot on the most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify. With their limited yet promising discography, fans were eagerly looking forward to the group's second EP, Get Up, and as expected, one of the album's three title tracks, Super Shy, went viral and took over the internet for its catchy beat and choreography. The song garnered about 356.2 million streams on Spotify.

4) OMG - NewJeans

Another NewJeans on the list of the most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify is OMG, which was released on January 2. The rookie girl group's single was yet another internet-breaking spectacle where everyone was seen singing the song's chorus and rolling out its choreography. Unsurprisingly, the addictive track earned about 550.6 million streams on Spotify.

3) Like Crazy - BTS' Jimin

While the English version of his solo album's title track bagged the seventh rank on the list of most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify, the actual title track won the third rank. Released on March 24, the song's unique instrumentals and the idol's experimental musical genre surprised many fans. Its long list of show-stopping features naturally garnered the song about 708.1 million streams on Spotify.

2) Cupid (Twin Ver.) - FIFTY FIFTY

The K-pop song that surpassed the industry's boundaries and had several non-K-pop fans addicted to it was FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid (Twin Ver.). The rookie K-pop girl group's first single album, The Beginning, rolled out two versions of Cupid, and the English version (Twin Ver.) naturally reached a larger audience, capturing many with its adorably addictive features. The song now stands with about 713.0 million streams on Spotify.

1) SEVEN (feat. Latto) - BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook's solo debut track, SEVEN (feat. Latto) was undoubtedly one of the most exciting releases in the industry this year. The full English track that featured the famous K-drama actress, Han So-hee, in its music video, naturally has several fans going gaga about the same. Additionally, the song's intriguingly addictive quality not only garnered 1.15 billion streams but also won it the top spot on the list of most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify.

As fans continue to celebrate the impressive achievement of their idols who ranked in the Top 10 most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify this year, they also hope for their careers to flourish further in the coming years.