6 Christmas K-pop songs to add to your playlist this holiday season

It’s time to get in the festive mood with an exciting playlist of Christmas K-pop songs. With the festive season approaching soon, the activities to celebrate the day have gotten everyone in a jolly mood. K-pop has a list of Christmas songs for everyone, regardless of taste. Whether it’s the hip-hop take on Stray Kids’ Christmas EveL or TWICE’s Merry & Happy, K-pop has a sweet treat for their fans.

It will be the best time of the year soon, and the fans deserve to jam to the best K-pop carols recorded by their favorites. Hence, we have crafted six Christmas K-pop songs that are a must-add to one's playlist to activate the Noel festivities.

Christmas K-pop songs to brighten Christmas festivities

1) BTS’ V - Christmas Tree

The song was released as a part of the OST of the 2021 K-drama Our Beloved Summer. Sung by BTS’ V, Christmas Tree perfectly captures the coziness of the festive season while helping the protagonist showcase his love. Christmas Tree gets you in a festive and romantic mood, becoming the perfect duo required to enjoy the Noel season.

Although not categorized under K-pop Christmas songs, Christmas Tree broke several records on Billboard charts, especially during the holiday season.

2) EXO - The First Snow

Released a decade ago, EXO's The First Snow was a part of their Christmas album, Miracles In December. It is a perfect addition to the Christmas K-pop songs playlist with its chill and soothing vibe. The song also ends up on music charts every December as people experience the first snow of the holiday season.

Most recently, The First Snow has hit No.1 on Korea’s Melon Top 100 chart as people globally are taking up the viral challenge using the track.

3) Stray Kids - Christmas EveL

Instead of dropping a sweet and calming K-pop Christmas song, Stray Kids chose to drop a banger in 2021 with their Christmas album titled Christmas EveL. The fourth-generation K-pop boy group gave a new track for fans to enjoy the holidays.

A particular part performed by Stray Kids’ Felix went viral all over the world and welcomed thousands of dance challenges on TikTok and Instagram. With its addictive and stylish lyrics, Christmas EveL is also a perfect pick to dance during the holiday season.

4) TWICE - Merry & Happy

Prepare yourself for all the Christmas parties and festivities while humming to the super addictive Merry & Happy by JYP’s girl group TWICE. The song was originally released in 2017 as a Christmas gift for their fans. However, the nine-member girl group released a colorful music video in 2022.

The cheerful melody of the song will be stuck in your head even after the holiday season is over. Undoubtedly, it deserves a spot on your Christmas K-pop songs playlist this year.

5) Red Velvet - Wish Tree

Recorded by SM Entertainment’s girl group, Wish Tree is a Christmas single released for a special winter project by the label. It is a pop ballad consisting of a warm feeling and acoustic music effortlessly transporting the listener to a Christmas setting. Red Velvet’s vocals sound like magic, complementing the well-written lyrics, making it an important addition to the Christmas K-pop songs list.

6) NMIXX - Funky Glitter Christmas

Sung by the fourth-generation girl group NMIXX, the song perfectly mimics the title of the song. It is an upbeat, feel-good, and funky track, providing a breath of fresh air to the already existing Christmas K-pop songs. The melody is undoubtedly picked from the regular holiday classics, but listeners will find it different from all the previous releases. NMIXX has made Funky Glitter Christmas their own song.

Aside from the songs listed above, other honorable mentions include Fin.K.L's White, NCT Dream's Candle Light, Taeyeon's This Christmas, LE SSERAFIM's Jingle Bell Rock, Lim Kim's Santa Baby, and TVXQ's Sleigh Ride.

K-pop also has many other songs to explore that are suitable for the winter season. One can dive right into the music with a warm drink in a cozy setting with BTS' V's Christmas Tree or a dance party with Stray Kids' Christmas EveL.