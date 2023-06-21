“Summer comeback”: Fans elated as NMIXX announces July comeback with A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream

K-pop girl group NMIXX announced its comeback on Tuesday, June 20, at 12:00 midnight KST and fans (aka NSWERs) cannot keep calm. The 6-member girl group, with members -- Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, BAE, Jiwoo, and Kyujin -- is slated to make its comeback with A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream on July 11, at 6:00 pm KST. This will be the group's second release of the year following its first extended play, Expérgo, in March earlier this year.

The group dropped teasers in the form of a banner, and a magical motion poster in preparation for its July return, even updating the official logo on its social media handles. By the looks of the teasers, the girls appear to be aiming for an ethereal fairytale concept, also hinted at by the album title.

Amidst the anticipation stirred by the news of the girls' first-ever summer comeback, one particular fan is "seated" as they await the release.

Fans speculate NMIXX may be hinting at a probable mixpop theme for the comeback

NMIXX has made its name quite renowned in the sphere of 4th generation K-pop groups, alongside names like ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, aespa, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more. Fans are already devoted to the extraordinary vocal skills of the sextet, as seen in their previous comebacks.

The upcoming venture will be the group's latest release only four months after it dropped its EP, Expérgo, in March, perhaps a result of the artists' hard work and excitement to return to their fans. It will also be the team's second comeback after ex-member Jinni departed from the group owing to personal issues on December 9, 2022.

The concept teaser image for A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream shows a map of what seems like an enchanted forest along with some mountains, an ocean, and mythical creatures. The cutesy pastel and artsy combination seems to hypnotize one enough to draw them into its enticing world.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the news with tweets either speculating a "fairy concept" or discussing the mystic concept for the comeback. Some also praised the design, calling the aesthetics "mesmerizing," while many speculated spoilers being dropped by a group member hinting at an iconic mixpop release.

Recent updates on NMIXX

The Young, Dumb, Stupid singers are busy since May 2023, meeting fans on their global showcase tour, NICE TO MIXX YOU, around Asia and the USA. The stops on their American itinerary include -- Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Brooklyn. For the Asian leg of the tour, the girls have Bangkok, Jakarta, Taipei, Singapore, and Manila on their list.

The team was recently seen on June 19, 2023, during the Taipei showcase where member Jiwoo was also seen getting emotional over a fan project.

Apart from group activities, individual members can also be seen charming fans on multiple occasions. Member Haewon was recently showered in adoration when a video of her singing and dancing the signature step to label-mate TWICE's recent release, Hare Hare, went viral online.

For NSWERs, it is now a period of wait and speculation tinged with the suspense of what will be unwrapped when the new album, A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream, drops on July 11, at 6:00 pm KST.

