“Atp they're showing off”: Fans in love with NMIXX’s Love Me Like This acapella after a technical malfunction occurs

JYP Entertainment’snewest girl group NMIXX is once again earning praise for their incredible vocal skills. On April 1, 2023, the group held a livestream on YouTube and proceeded to sing their latest release, Love Me Like This, without any AR (instrumental component including singers’ voice).

K-pop fans in general complimented the group’s live singing skills, especially their clear voice and ability to sing off high notes with ease. The clip, posted on the Twitter account @nmixxpics_ has already gained around 63.1k views and over 8k likes.

To note, NMIXX did not begin singing acapella from the start. The group apparently experienced some technical issues where the audio kept going off-sync. All six members’ were visibly confused and tried making it work, however, the problem ensued.

Since everything was happening live, the singers decided not to use the audio and began singing without it, which earned them much praise on the internet.

NMIXX prove their strong vocal ability once again with an acapella version of Love Me Like This

Six-member girl group NMIXX has often been applauded for their strong vocals. Some fans on Twitter even believe that they are the most talented when it comes to singing in the new generation of K-pop. This sentiment was further stated when the group ended up singing an acapella version of their latest comeback title track, Love Me Like This, on YouTube live.

NMIXX made their much-awaited comeback on March 20, 2023, with their first EP, Expérgo. To raise anticipation, they first dropped a pre-release single titled Young, Dumb, Stupid on March 13. The title track Love Me Like This was released with the album and received a much bigger positive response than the pre-release song.

The Young, Dumb, Stupid singers held a livestream on YouTube on April 1 to celebrate their comeback and spend some time with their fans. In the 49-minute broadcast, the six members had a fun time engaging with fans and even treating them to performances.

After listening to their sudden Love Me Like This acapella version, fans began praising the group on Twitter. The majority of fans jokingly shared that the singers were “showing off” their smooth vocals.

While one fan mentioned that the group had “the best vocals” out of the fourth generation K-pop idol groups, another shared that they “never disappointed.” Take a look at how they reacted below:

jay 🤞🏾 @v3nuslov nmixx pics @nmixxpics_ #NMIXX singing ‘Love Me Like This’ acapella without backsound #NMIXX singing ‘Love Me Like This’ acapella without backsound https://t.co/3RJdOsc0lJ idc what anyone says they have amazing vocals like i would even go as far as to say they have the best vocals out of any group this gen twitter.com/nmixxpics_/sta… idc what anyone says they have amazing vocals like i would even go as far as to say they have the best vocals out of any group this gen twitter.com/nmixxpics_/sta…

Emily @Emily24461465 @nmixxpics_ Oh they sound so goood :) I’m glad I stayed up hehe @nmixxpics_ Oh they sound so goood :) I’m glad I stayed up hehe

pams @saranghaevvon @nmixxpics_ 100% CLEAN AND STABLE LIKE THE MV. berasa MR REMOVED yang paling clean wkkwk kece banget🥹🫶 @nmixxpics_ 100% CLEAN AND STABLE LIKE THE MV. berasa MR REMOVED yang paling clean wkkwk kece banget🥹🫶

ME❤️💃🏻31/03/23 @niesoooseisa @nmixxpics_ I'm not lying when i say they're the Vocal queen's of 4rth gen @nmixxpics_ I'm not lying when i say they're the Vocal queen's of 4rth gen 😩💞

Meanwhile, Expérgo was NMIXX’s first release as a six-member group after Jinni terminated her contract with JYP Entertainment in December last year. It is speculated that she may have signed as an artist under YG Entertainment’s subsidiary, THEBLACKLABEL.

The six-member group also announced a showcase tour across the United States and Asia called NICE TO MIXX YOU.

The tour will kick off in May and take them through Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn before flying to Asia for Bangkok, Jakarta, Taipei, Singapore, and Manila stops.

