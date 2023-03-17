NMIXX, a South Korean girl group, has announced their showcase tour, Nice to MIXX You, which will take them to cities in North America and Asia. After making a great debut last year, the group will embark on its first tour.

The Nice to MIXX You showcase tour will kick off on May 2 in Seattle, Washington, and include stops in other major North American cities such as New York, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The tour will also take the group to Asia, starting with a show in Thailand on June 4. NMIXX will also play in the Southeast Asian countries of Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines, as well as a concert in the territory of Taiwan.

Tickets for the USA shows of NMIXX’s Nice To MIXX You tour will go on sale on March 28 at 3 pm local time via Ticketmaster. More information regarding venues, pricing, and ticking details for Asian shows is expected in the coming weeks.

NMIXX 2023 Tour will commence in Seattle and end in Manila

The tour is scheduled to take place in Seattle, Washington, on May 2, 2023, and will end on August 30, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. Here are the details of the venues and dates of the NMIXX 2023 Tour :

USA shows :

May 2, 2023: Seattle, Washington

May 4, 2023: San Jose, California

May 5, 2023: Los Angeles, California

May 8, 2023: Dallas, Texas

May 9, 2023: Houston, Texas

May 12, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia

May 14, 2023: Washington, DC

May 16, 2023: Brooklyn, New York

Asia shows :

June 4, 2023: Bangkok, Thailand

June 9, 2023: Jakarta, Indonesia

June 18, 2023: Taipei, Taiwan

June 23, 2023: Singapore

June 30, 2023: Manila, Philippines

NMIXX is a South Korean Girl Group with Six Members, Debuted Officially in 2022

NMiXX (Image via Getty)

K-Pop girl group NMIXX was formed by SQU4D, a division of JYP Entertainment. The six individuals who make up the group are Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. On December 9, 2022, Jinni, the group's seventh member, departed. The agency did not explain why she left.

The group made their official debut on February 22, 2022, with their single album Ad Mare, which includes the title track, Venus. The album features a mix of electronic dance and pop music with catchy hooks and dynamic choreography. NMIXX received positive reviews for its debut, with many praising its vocals and stage presence.

The NMIXX group has gained a huge following in a very short time, which shows what they have to offer to their fans. Overall, NMIXX has shown promise as a rising girl group in the K-pop industry, and fans are eagerly anticipating their future releases and tours.

Poll : 0 votes