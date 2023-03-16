Wilço's Sky Blue Sky festival announced their 2023 tour. The band’s annual, curated festival will take place on December 2–6 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. This year, Wilco will be performing three separate shows along with various headliner artists.

A band member, Jeff Tweedy, said in a statement,

“Sky Blue Sky is something we feel lucky we get to do, and look forward to every time we put one together. We love sharing music with our friends, and we love getting together with everyone in the sun. It’s nice to step out from under the clouds every now and then.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting March 21, 2023, while public on-sale tickets will be available starting March 22, 2023, at 1 PM ET through the festival's official website.

Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso and Lucinda Williams are the main headliners of the Sky Blue Sky Festival

Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, and Lucinda Williams have been announced as the main headliners for the Sky Blue Sky Festival, a three-day music event set to take place in Riviera Maya, Mexico from December 2, 2023, to December 6, 2023.

Here is the full lineup of the artists performing at the Sky Blue Sky Festival 2023:

Wilco (3 Shows)

Sylvan Esso ( Headliner

Jeff Tweedy

Built to Spill

Makaya McCraven

Eucademix

Father John Misty (Headliner)

Lucinda Williams (Headliner)

Waxahatchee

Kevin Morby

Cate Le Bon

Bartees Strange

The Autumn Defense

Mint Field

Learn more about Wilco and their headliners at Sky Blue Sky Festival 2023

Wilco will have three shows this year at the Sky Blue Sky Festival. It is an American alternative rock band that formed in 1994 in Chicago, Illinois. The band's current lineup consists of Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Nels Cline, Mikael Jorgensen, and Pat Sansone. Wilco's music is known for blending elements of alternative country, indie rock, and experimental music.

Some of the band's most popular songs include Jesus, Etc., I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, and Impossible Germany.

Father John Misty is the stage name of American singer-songwriter Josh Tillman. Tillman was previously the drummer for the indie folk band Fleet Foxes before starting his solo career as Father John Misty. His music is known for its sarcastic and sardonic lyrics, as well as its blend of folk, rock, and psychedelic influences. Some of his most popular songs include Real Love Baby, Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins), and Holy Shit.

Sylvan Esso is an American electronic pop duo formed in Durham, North Carolina, in 2013. The band consists of singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn. They are known for their unique blend of indie pop and electronic music, featuring Meath's captivating vocals and Sanborn's intricate production. Some of their most famous songs include Coffee, Hey Mami, and Die Young.

Last but not least, Lucinda Williams is an American singer-songwriter who has been active in the music industry since the late 1970s. Her music is known for its blending of country, folk, and rock influences, as well as her deeply personal and emotional lyrics. Some of her most popular songs include Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, Righteously, and Drunken Angel.

