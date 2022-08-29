WATCH: Video showing Florida woman performing Irish folk dance to avoid DUI test goes viral online

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, a hilarious video of a Florida woman failing a sobriety test surfaced on the internet and promptly went viral. Allegedly, the woman was pulled over by the police for a suspected DUI. When asked to prove her sobriety, she instead busted out her moves and performed an Irish folk dance for the officers.

Read on to find out exactly what happened during this incident.

Florida makes headlines with a woman doing an impromptu Irish folk dance

According to WFLA, 38-year-old Amy Harrington, a resident of Madeira Beach, was pulled over by cops for rear-ending another vehicle about a mile away from her home on April 27, 2022. Pinellas County officers reported that her eyes were bloodshot and watery, signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the video released on Saturday, the Florida woman can be seen trying to walk a straight line, a standard test for sobriety. She fails blatantly and midway gives up completely before trying to dance her way out of the sticky situation.

The police officer reminded her of her ballet teacher, claimed Harrington. When asked to pay attention to the rules, she said:

"Yeah, well, you sound like my ballet coach, so, sounds about right."

Court documents obtained exclusively by the NY Post stated that Harrington "struggled to follow instructions" and was unsteady on her feet, almost falling. The Florida police stated that instead of following the rules, Harrington performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves."

She was asked to take another sobriety test, which she refused. According to Pinellas County police, Harrington has a previous history of refusing to take sobriety tests. However, her impromptu dancing did not get her out of a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) charge.

In another news

Florida, infamous for its strange events, is no stranger to internet viral moments and amusing headlines.

While a Madeira Beach woman was trying to dance her way out of a DUI charge, another woman was arrested on Monday for twerking in public at a Pinellas County swimming pool and exposing her breasts to a group of minors.

22-year-old Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo started dancing in a pool filled with adults and kids. She then began discussing her birthmark in a private area of her body. WFLA reported that she proceeded to lift up her shirt and expose her breasts to the on-looking children.

According to the New York Post, Caballero-Figuerdo denied the accusations leveled against her but was arrested on a charge of exposing her sexual organs.

Edited by Priya Majumdar